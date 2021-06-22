Menu
Login
Guy Williams has advised the CQ Capras he will be unavailable for the head coaching role in 2022.
Guy Williams has advised the CQ Capras he will be unavailable for the head coaching role in 2022.
Rugby League

Capras start search for new head coach

Pam McKay
22nd Jun 2021 11:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras have started the search for a new head coach after Guy Williams advised he would not be taking on the role next year.

A press release issued on Tuesday said that Williams would be unavailable in 2022 “due to personal circumstances and pending work options for him and his partner Sally”.

Williams felt it was important to advise the club now so that planning for a replacement could start as soon as possible.

Williams will remain as ISC coach for the rest of the 2021 season.

The 37-year-old was appointed in January following the resignation of David Faiumu, who spent two years in the position.

Williams is the most capped player in Capras history, having made 216 appearances since his debut in 2002.

CQ Capras CEO Peter White paid tribute to Williams for his time at the club.

“I would like to thank Guy for his continued contribution to the club,” he said.

“Guy is the most capped player in Capras history and his commitment and strong work ethic as a player carried over to the coaching ranks.

“I can only wish Guy and his partner Sally all the very best for the future in what they decide to do.”

The club advised that the recruitment process would start immediately.

The Capras are sitting 13th on the ISC ladder.

They are yet to score a win in the competition, their most recent result a 17-all draw with the Ipswich Jets on Saturday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        Premium Content Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        News Central Queensland venues have united to raise money for men’s health.

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...

        Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        Premium Content Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        News The southbound lane on a busy Gladstone road remains blocked after a vehicle...

        CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        Premium Content CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        News “The support of these venues and the Central Queensland community helps us to...