Capras start search for new head coach

Guy Williams has advised the CQ Capras he will be unavailable for the head coaching role in 2022.

The Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras have started the search for a new head coach after Guy Williams advised he would not be taking on the role next year.

A press release issued on Tuesday said that Williams would be unavailable in 2022 “due to personal circumstances and pending work options for him and his partner Sally”.

Williams felt it was important to advise the club now so that planning for a replacement could start as soon as possible.

Williams will remain as ISC coach for the rest of the 2021 season.

The 37-year-old was appointed in January following the resignation of David Faiumu, who spent two years in the position.

Williams is the most capped player in Capras history, having made 216 appearances since his debut in 2002.

CQ Capras CEO Peter White paid tribute to Williams for his time at the club.

“I would like to thank Guy for his continued contribution to the club,” he said.

“Guy is the most capped player in Capras history and his commitment and strong work ethic as a player carried over to the coaching ranks.

“I can only wish Guy and his partner Sally all the very best for the future in what they decide to do.”

The club advised that the recruitment process would start immediately.

The Capras are sitting 13th on the ISC ladder.

They are yet to score a win in the competition, their most recent result a 17-all draw with the Ipswich Jets on Saturday.