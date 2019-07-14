Capras show good signs but let another game slip

RUGBY LEAGUE: They were gallant in defeat at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday night.

But gallant losses would be wearing thin for CQ Capras coach David Faiumu after his team suffered another loss from the jaws of victory against Mackay Cutters.

"We played so well and to be honest, we were the better team for about 78-79 minutes of the game," Faiumu told The Observer.

"It was just fundamental errors and we're not a team that can shut it down.

"I'm proud of the efforts for most of the game...but it was just gut-wrenching for the boys."

With 10 minutes of the game left, Capras led 24-18 after BJ Aufaga-Toomaga scored his second try and resultant conversion.

As the clock ticked down it seemed the 'home' side would hold on.

Enter Cutters' Carlin Anderson, whose try and put his side within two points and it was then up to which team wanted the win most.

Mackay's Jayden Hodges found space to put the dagger into the Capras' players' hearts with his try at the 76th minute.

Aufaga-Toomaga scored the first try and conversion of the game and both teams exchanged tries.

Cutters' Lloyd White crossed the try line and Anderson's conversion made it an 18-10 lead early into the second half before the CQ side rallied.

Faiumu said experience was key for the Cutters and it's something he hoped his team will gain.

"The more game's they'll play, the better they'll get," he said.

"We just didn't manage the last five minutes well."

Faiumu said the team had trained to play in similar situations like the one on Saturday night.

He praised the efforts of several Capras players.

"Blake Moore was outstanding in his second game at number six and he has a calm head," Faiumu said.

"Jack Madden and Jamie Hill along with Kainoa Gudgeon were great for us as well with their repeat efforts each game."

Capras' Jack Madden. Allan Reinikka ROK250818acapras2

Mackay Cutters coach Stephen Sheppard said Capras pushed his team all the way.

"I really thought the Capras came to play tonight," Sheppard told QRL.com.

"They played some good footy and we just couldn't control their offloads.

"Luckily for us, we scored some nice tries at the end there and got the result."

The win keeps the Cutters in the hunt for a top-eight berth while Capras look destined to collect the wooden spoon.

Capras take on seventh-placed Tweed Seagulls while Cutters play Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Cloncurry this Saturday.

SCORE

Cutters 28 (Tries: Carlin Anderson 6', Sam Cook 27', Lloyd White 42', Carlin Anderson 73', Jayden Hodges 76'. Conversions: Carlin Anderson 8', Carlin Anderson 29', Carlin Anderson 44', Carlin Anderson 78') d Capras 24 (Tries: BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 2', Luke George 11', BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 50', Blake Moore 57'. Conversions: BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 3', BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 52', BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 59'. Penalty goals: BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 67)