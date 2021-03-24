Capras’ combination that has coach excited

Winger Jedidiah Simbiken is part of the Capras right-side combination that impressed coach Guy Williams on Saturday.

Winger Jedidiah Simbiken is part of the Capras right-side combination that impressed coach Guy Williams on Saturday.

Coach Guy Williams has named an unchanged line-up for the CQ Capras first home game on Saturday.

The Capras will tackle the Northern Pride at 7pm at Rockhampton’s Browne Park in Round 2 of the Intrust Super Cup.

The 17-man outfit didn’t take a backward step in their season opener and despite going down 28-18 to the Tweed Heads Seagulls, Williams said there were “plenty of positives” to take out of it.

He would be looking for more of the same this weekend.

“The guys showed themselves that they can play at this level, some of the combinations worked really well and a few of the structures that we have in place delivered some points for us,” Williams said.

Eighteen-year-old centre Larson Dale-Doyle put in a strong showing for the Capras in Round 1.

“I thought our ride-side combination between Radean Robinson, Jesse Jennings, Larson Dale-Doyle and Jedidiah Simbiken was good.

“They’re a young group of players but they worked really hard for each other and combined well in attack and defence.

“There’s about eight games of ISC experience between them but they were enthusiastic, and they got out there and competed really well.”

Tyler Szepanowski, Harrison Leonard and Lachlan Hubner also impressed in the middle, getting the team off to a strong start.

Williams said the Capras would be up for another tough contest against the Pride, who scored a 28-12 win over the Sunshine Coast Falcons in their first game.

“It’s probably just keep doing what we do really well,” he said.

Lachlan Hubner scored a try in his Intrust Super Cup debut with the CQ Capras last weekend.

“We just need to add a bit more attention to detail in terms of our defence, giving ourselves the opportunity to slow the play down a little bit more and get our defensive line organised.

“In attack, we can combine a little bit better between our middles and our halves as well.”

There are four games on the program at Browne Park on Saturday.

The action gets under way with a trial game at 2pm between the Capras Hastings Deering Colts and Norths Chargers.

The Capras under-19 women and under-18 men play the Sunshine Coast Falcons at 4pm and 5.30pm respectively.

Capras ISC team

1. Blake Moore, 2. Jedidiah Simbiken, 3. Larson Dale-Doyle, 4. Nathan Bassani, 5. Maika Tudravu, 6. Radean Robinson, 7. Jack Madden (c), 8. Harrison Leonard, 9. Treymaine Brown, 10. Tyler Szepanowski, 11. Nixon Putt, 12. Jesse Jennings, 13. Lachlan Hubner, 14. Joel Holdsworth, 15. McKenzie Yei, 16. Aaron Teroi, 17. Ryan Jeffrey.

