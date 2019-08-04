Menu
Crime

Cape woman on attempted murder charge

by Alicia Nally
4th Aug 2019 11:52 AM
A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic dispute in a Cape York Peninsula town.

Police have alleged an argument broke out between two women on Pikkuw St, Aurukun at 1pm which then escalated to a massive disturbance involving a number of people.

"It is further alleged that a 29-year-old woman entered a vehicle and drove it directly through the gates of a residence and towards a 23-year-old woman," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"The car struck the woman and a tree.

"The 23-year-old woman was not seriously injured as a result."

A 29-year-old Arukun woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder and dangerous operation of a vehicle and is due to appear in Arukun Magistrates Court tomorrow.

attempted murder dangerous driving domestic violence

