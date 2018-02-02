Capacity increased for Gladstone NRL match

DRAWCARD: Gold Coast Titans captain Ryan James in action for the club during the Round 4 NRL clash against the North Queensland Cowboys last season.

DRAWCARD: Gold Coast Titans captain Ryan James in action for the club during the Round 4 NRL clash against the North Queensland Cowboys last season. SMP IMAGES

NEW details about tickets to Gladstone's inaugural NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles on April 8 have been confirmed by Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett.

Cr Burnett held a teleconference last Thursday with officials from the Titans and GAPDL (Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited), who are now managing marketing and promotion for the event.

"The most important decision last Thursday from my point of view was about a temporary grandstand,” Cr Burnett said.

"Council has agreed to take the risk on the temporary grandstand... it had become a bit of an issue about who wanted to fork out the funds for a second grandstand on the other side of field and whether that was value for money.

"The Titans decided not to do that but would not oppose Council doing it. We've decided to go ahead with the temporary grandstand so we can get more people in without affecting general admission.”

The grandstand would back up near the Marley Brown Oval hill towards the roadway where the junior rugby league fields are, allowing general admission ticket holders further space.

A view of Marley Brown Oval from the grandstand. Paul Braven GLA180717OVAL

"The capacity audit is done and they believe we'll have approximately 4000 general admission tickets,” Cr Burnett said.

"The main grandstand will probably have 700-800 in there because some of the back rows will be taken out for media.

"They'll be the premium spots obviously and be the highest-priced tickets, general admission will be reasonably priced.

"The Titans are very particular that tickets are reasonably priced.

"Then there's the Council option on the other side - we're looking at a 1000-seat grandstand, but we're looking at a few different options.

"We definitely want to put a grandstand in on the other side. We've been given permission from the Titans to do that and to keep the revenue.

"Council won't be able to make a big profit - it's around $48,000 to set up a temporary grandstand - if we can sell 100 seats at $50 or $60 we can cover the costs and administration.”

Gladstone NRL match bid - (from left): NRL general manager of football, venues and broadcaster relations Shaun Wendt, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff at Marley Brown Oval. Matt Harris

Cr Burnett estimates the venue could hold up to 6000 spectators once all tickets are sold.

A pre-purchase ticket window for Gladstone residents is also being strongly perused with locals likely to need proof they live in Gladstone.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketek closer to the date.