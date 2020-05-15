‘Can’t wait to see everyone’: Salon ready to reopen

Owner of MizHitch makeup and beauty Eleni Meyrick is preparing to open her Gladstone beauty salon again under the new COVID restrictions.

AT beauty salons clients often become friends, and Gladstone’s Eleni Meyrick can’t wait to see her friends again.

The owner of MizHitch Make Up and Beauty is among many of the businesses who can reopen their doors tomorrow under new guidelines.

Mrs Meyrick is holding off opening until Tuesday to ensure the best COVIDSafe policies are in place.

She employs three people, two who have been on JobKeeper and one on maternity leave.

Clients will notice a few changes at the salon including changes to the foyer to allow for social distancing, single-use towels and PPE masks for staff.

For the time being services will be limited brow work, lash treatments, facials and retail.

Since bookings reopened after last week’s announcement by the government, Mrs Meyrick has been bombarded with support.

“I always knew we were very loved in the Gladstone community and watching the bookings roll in was very humbling,” she said.

“We are now booked out to the middle of June – we were booked out overnight.”

Her message for clients is if they are sick to reschedule.

“But above all, I just can’t wait to see everyone, it’s been a long seven weeks,” she said.

“Clients stay clients for such a short time, they very quickly become friends.

“I really feel like I haven’t seen my friends in seven weeks.”