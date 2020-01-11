Menu
Mako Road from New Zealand will be performing at the Festival of Summer Sounds concert.
Entertainment

Can’t miss youth festival kicks off

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
Only one more sleep remains until Gladstone Regional Council’s Festival of Summer launches at Tannum Sands tomorrow.

The week-long festival is designed for 11 to 17-year-olds and will run until next Saturday at various locations.

The festival starts with a free all-ages opening festival at Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands tomorrow from 11am–2pm.

There will be live entertainment, market stalls, food vendors and free activities including laser tag, bouncy boxing, bouncy bull riding, rock climbing, bungee run, drama workshop and live painting.

There will be several events throughout the week which end with the Festival of Summer Sounds concert from 5-10pm at Marley Brown Oval next Saturday.

The concert features Australian headline act E^ST and international sensation Mako Road and support acts Will Hearn and Daryl James.

The concert is for 13 to 17-year-olds and will have food trucks, non-alcoholic bars, festival merchandise and a chill-out zone.

Tickets to the Festival of Summer Sounds concert are $30 each and are available from Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre’s gladstoneentertainment.com or by phoning 4972 2822 or visiting the box office.

Gladstone Regional Council has been operating a pop-up stall at Stockland Gladstone and that will end today because the festival starts tomorrow.

The pop-up stall will have information on hand about Festival of Summer, as well as the ability to buy tickets and merchandise.

Visit www.gladstoneentertainment.com/fos for more information.

festival of summer festival of summer sounds gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

