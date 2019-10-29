Can’t miss event for business babes

Beck Smith and Estelle Davis are hosting a networking event for women in business at the Grand Hotel.

Beck Smith and Estelle Davis are hosting a networking event for women in business at the Grand Hotel.

JUGGLING raising children and running a business means some mums barely have a moment to let their hair down.

That’s where businesswomen Beck Smith and Estelle Davis come in.

They’re hosting a Babes, Bubbles and Business event, which is an opportunity for businesswomen to meet like-minded people.

“The idea is for women to get together with all different types of businesses, stay at home mums, mums with brick and water businesses, mums who work online or just women who work online,” Mrs Davis said.

“All women working together having a chance to meet, greet and network.”

She said it was a chance for women to motivate and inspire and identify with each other’s challenges.

“Networking is a big part of this,” Ms Smith said.

“If you’re in a room full of businesswomen you’re going to be able to share your business, which is going to grow your business which is potentially going to take you other places.”

At the event will be four guest speakers from around Gladstone sharing their stories of running their own businesses.

One package available is the Biz Babe Package which includes general admission, a social media marketing photoshoot, two professional photos for branding, a mini workshop, a gift bag and reserved seating.

The event comes to Gladstone after a Rockhampton event which saw Gladstone women travel for the opportunity.

Ms Smith said most importantly, the event was a chance for women to let their hair down.

“We’re trying to have that fun, bright, happy atmosphere as well as have that connection to networking so they can still grow their business,” Ms Smith said.

Babes, Bubbles and Business Event

When: Saturday, November 16, 6.30pm onwards

Where: The Oaks Grand Gladstone

Tickets: Biz Babe package $125, General admission $75. Visit babesbubblesbusiness.com.au