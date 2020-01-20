Can’t miss event for beer and cider lovers

Tracey French and Nicola Scurr are getting ready for the first CQ Beer and Cider festival on February 1.

Tracey French and Nicola Scurr are getting ready for the first CQ Beer and Cider festival on February 1.

THE countdown is on for Gladstone’s inaugural CQ Beer and Cider Festival.

In 11 days, Albion Park will turn into a fun-filled venue full of food, music and plenty of beer.

Event co-ordinator Tracey French said the idea behind the event was to encompass as much of regional Queensland as possible.

Tracey French and Nicola Scurr are getting ready for the first CQ Beer and Cider festival on February 1.

And with vendors travelling from as far as the Sunshine Coast, she’s managed to meet the vision.

Patrons can expect live music on a stage with views out to Mt Larcom, a vast selection of breweries, plethora of food vendors bordering the venue, with seating and activities in the centre of the park.

“We’ll have giant games spread around too like ping pong and giant Jenga,” Ms French said.

There will be hobby horse competitions, a football toss and BBQ cook-off demonstration.

She said the event was inspired by the Beer and Cider Festival in Brisbane and would be cashless, using digital wristbands with preloaded currency.

There will be hobby horse competitions, a football toss and BBQ cook-off demonstration at the festival.

Any money left on the wristband after the event will be refunded.

There will be buses operating at the end of the festival between 7pm and 10.35pm stopping at Blain Dr soccer fields, Harvey Rd Tavern, Kirkwood Shopping Centre, Tondoon Botanic Gardens, Off St Foodworks and Ferris St Bowls Club.

Ms French said the festival would help raise funds for the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

“We can’t always rely on sponsorship,” she said.

“We can’t get ticket funding because (Harbour Festival) is a free event.”

She said the tickets from the Beer and Cider festival would also help gather data about where people had travelled from to attend.

CQ Beer + Cider Festival

When: Saturday, February 1, 2pm – late

Where: Albion Park, Gladstone (Wallaby Rugby League Gladstone)

How much: $30 online or $40 at the gate