‘Can’t comprehend this’: Gladstone woman wins lotto

A Gladstone woman has won division one in Gold Lotto.

A Gladstone woman has won division one in Gold Lotto.

A YOUNG Gladstone woman is struggling to concentrate at work this morning, happily distracted by the news she won $800,000 in last night's Wednesday Gold Lotto draw.

She held one of the five division one winning entries across Australia in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3977, drawn Wednesday with each taking home a division one prize of $800,000.

An official from the Lott contacted the woman this morning break the news, who had just settled in for a day of work.

"Thank you," she said laughing.

"Sorry, I'm just a bit shocked.

"I checked my ticket early this morning and I just kept thinking 'that can't be right, that can't be right'.

"But I suppose it is. I just can't comprehend this."

She said her and her husband had been playing the same numbers for three years, all birthdays and anniversaries.

"My hands are shaking. I need to pull myself together," she said.

She said the win would set her family up for life with plans to purchase a house and car.

"It's probably come at the best time in our life," she said.

"We can really set ourselves up for our futures and probably not ever have to worry about the little financial stresses in life."

The anonymous winner purchased her ticket at Kirkwood Newsagency.

Owner Peggy Wood said it was the first division one winning entry the outlet had sold.

"It's very exciting news for us and the local community," Ms Wood said.

"Congratulations to our winner, it's fantastic to see this prize go to a local.

"We hope this is the first of many big wins for our customers."