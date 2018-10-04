Can't afford a prom dress? Call your Fairy Godmother

PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits.

JESS Mulhall from Fairy Godmother Formals Gladstone said she was inspired by a foster child who needed a prom dress.

"Five years ago I was approached by a child in care to help find an affordable prom dress," she said.

"Through the grapevine I was put in contact with a lady who could had collected 20 dresses for just such an occasion and she handed them all over to me."

Fairy Godmother Formals Gladstone was born.

"Since then our collection has grown to over 360 dresses," she said.

"Some of them are real show stoppers."

"We usually hire about 100 dresses each year.

"Not only for proms, but weddings, balls and other events throughout the year.

"Like people going on cruises wanting to rent nice dresses for all the formal dinners or theme nights aboard.

"For $100 dollars they can hire five or six dresses and the shoes that go with them."

Ms Mulhall said the group also source low cost, but high quality make up artists, hair stylists and photographers.

"For some students, paying over $400 for a prom dress is a cost they simply can't afford," she said.

"Then there are people who don't want to pay a fortune for a dress that's worn only once.

"Our main aim is to help people who can't afford their dream formal or wedding dress.

"For a very low fee we can make them look and feel great on your big day regardless of your budget."

For more information, visit the Fairy Godmother Formals Gladstone Facebook page.