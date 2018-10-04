Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits.
PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits.
News

Can't afford a prom dress? Call your Fairy Godmother

Gregory Bray
by
4th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JESS Mulhall from Fairy Godmother Formals Gladstone said she was inspired by a foster child who needed a prom dress.

"Five years ago I was approached by a child in care to help find an affordable prom dress," she said.

"Through the grapevine I was put in contact with a lady who could had collected 20 dresses for just such an occasion and she handed them all over to me."

Fairy Godmother Formals Gladstone was born.

"Since then our collection has grown to over 360 dresses," she said.

"Some of them are real show stoppers."

 

PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits.
PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits. Michelle Prentice

"We usually hire about 100 dresses each year.

"Not only for proms, but weddings, balls and other events throughout the year.

"Like people going on cruises wanting to rent nice dresses for all the formal dinners or theme nights aboard.

"For $100 dollars they can hire five or six dresses and the shoes that go with them."

 

PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits.
PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits.

Ms Mulhall said the group also source low cost, but high quality make up artists, hair stylists and photographers.

"For some students, paying over $400 for a prom dress is a cost they simply can't afford," she said.

"Then there are people who don't want to pay a fortune for a dress that's worn only once.

"Our main aim is to help people who can't afford their dream formal or wedding dress.

 

PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits.
PROM TIME: Fairy Godmother Formals offer an affordable option for prom dresses and men's suits. Michelle Prentice

"For a very low fee we can make them look and feel great on your big day regardless of your budget."

For more information, visit the Fairy Godmother Formals Gladstone Facebook page.

Related Items

dress hire formal dresses jess mulhall
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Thousands expected at this Saturday's Under the Trees

    premium_icon Thousands expected at this Saturday's Under the Trees

    Community A TRANSFORMATION of Boyne Island's sporting fields is under way in preparation for this Saturday's Under the Trees festival.

    Alleged bikie to stay in custody

    premium_icon Alleged bikie to stay in custody

    News Police claim the man held a machete to a man's neck.

    New rules revealed for Agnes beach surf schools

    premium_icon New rules revealed for Agnes beach surf schools

    Council News Council adopted the new policy this week.

    Deal a blow to dealers by dobbing them in

    Deal a blow to dealers by dobbing them in

    News Dob in a Dealer campaign launches in Gladstone.

    Local Partners