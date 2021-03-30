Cannabis smoker caught drug-driving

A Gladstone man was caught drug-driving on a busy thoroughfare. Picture: iStock

A Gladstone man was caught drug-driving on a busy thoroughfare. Picture: iStock

A Gladstone man busted driving on a busy thoroughfare with cannabis in his system, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kegan Dylan Warren Stewart, 24, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Stewart’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 2, at 9.10am, police from Calliope Road Policing Unit were conducting roadside enforcement on Kirkwood Rd.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

They intercepted a grey Toyota sedan and Stewart was the driver.

Stewart submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive to cannabis.

Mr Manthey fined Stewart $400 and disqualified him from driving for three months. Convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Dirt bike thief filmed bragging before police arrest

– Man grilled over chicken tender assault

– ‘I just like smoking weed’: Woman’s frank admission