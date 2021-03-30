Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man was caught drug-driving on a busy thoroughfare. Picture: iStock
A Gladstone man was caught drug-driving on a busy thoroughfare. Picture: iStock
News

Cannabis smoker caught drug-driving

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone man busted driving on a busy thoroughfare with cannabis in his system, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kegan Dylan Warren Stewart, 24, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Stewart’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 2, at 9.10am, police from Calliope Road Policing Unit were conducting roadside enforcement on Kirkwood Rd.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

They intercepted a grey Toyota sedan and Stewart was the driver.

Stewart submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive to cannabis.

Mr Manthey fined Stewart $400 and disqualified him from driving for three months. Convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

Dirt bike thief filmed bragging before police arrest

Man grilled over chicken tender assault

‘I just like smoking weed’: Woman’s frank admission

drug driving gladstone gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving gladstone drug drivers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prescription drug lands mother of six in trouble

        Premium Content Prescription drug lands mother of six in trouble

        News Melissa Anne Johnson was unlawfully in possession of Diazepam.

        Repeat traffic offender cops suspended sentence

        Premium Content Repeat traffic offender cops suspended sentence

        Crime The man was intercepted with both meth and cannabis in his system.

        Gladstone COVID contact locations - closed or open?

        Premium Content Gladstone COVID contact locations - closed or open?

        News Several businesses that were visited by a COVID positive man between March 25 and...

        Petroleum industry and Climate Council battle over gas

        Premium Content Petroleum industry and Climate Council battle over gas

        News Petroleum Industry and Climate Council deliver differing analysis of Australian...