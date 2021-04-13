Menu
Crime

Cannabis, MDMA used before joy-ride

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
A Gladstone man was caught driving with two types of drugs in his system.

Jamie-Lee Clarke, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Clarke’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 15, about 11am, police intercepted a black Holden and Clarke submitted to a roadside drug test.

When questioned, Clarke made admissions to using a relevant drug the evening before being intercepted.

Clarke’s saliva was sent to Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services for analysis, where it returned a positive reading for cannabis and MDMA.

Mr Manthey fined Clarke $400 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

