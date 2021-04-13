Cannabis, MDMA used before joy-ride

A Gladstone driver was caught with two types of drugs in his system.

A Gladstone driver was caught with two types of drugs in his system.

A Gladstone man was caught driving with two types of drugs in his system.

Jamie-Lee Clarke, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Clarke’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 15, about 11am, police intercepted a black Holden and Clarke submitted to a roadside drug test.

When questioned, Clarke made admissions to using a relevant drug the evening before being intercepted.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Clarke’s saliva was sent to Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services for analysis, where it returned a positive reading for cannabis and MDMA.

Mr Manthey fined Clarke $400 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

– Woman fined after pub argument

– Bong and scales in plain sight during police search

– ‘Where are you, copper dog?’: Man menaces officer