PUPPY LOVE: Kennel co-ordinator at RSPCA Gladstone, Kateland Levings, with poodle cross Sammy, 8, who is currently up for adoption alongside a number of other dogs at the facility.
Canine carers needed at the RSPCA Gladstone shelter

Glen Porteous
11th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

LOVE, care and a lifelong commitment were all our four-legged canine friends were looking for when they ended up at the RSPCA Gladstone shelter.

Man's best friend sometimes becomes a family's inconvenient accessory and loses its novelty, to become an unwanted problem to be dumped.

However there is a group of local people who love and look after these pooches to give them the love and care they deserve.

RSPCA Gladstone kennel co-ordinator Kateland Levings is passionate about giving a good home to dogs who are left at the animal shelter.

"You get a good feeling within yourself to help an abandoned animal,” Ms Levings said.

"Some people think having a pet is temporary but it's really that animal's lifelong commitment.”

The RSPCA is after foster carers to give animals a second chance for a safe and happy life and temporary care before becoming available for adoption.

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison cares greatly about the future of the unwanted dogs who turned up at the centre.

"We don't have a shelter, only a processing centre that can only hold five dogs,” Ms Allison said.

"The centre relies on a foster network of about 30 to 40 dogs at any time and we get about one dog a day or around 400 a year.”

Ms Levings said there was some work involved in being a foster carer but carers received plenty of support.

"We can come out to do a property inspection and make sure a carer's yard is secure,” she said.

"There is bedding, food with ongoing vet care and no out of pocket expenses to care for the adopted pet.”

The Animal Care Centre is opposite the power station on Albert Street.

Anyone interested in being a foster carer for any potential pet can go to the Facebook page Team RSPCA Gladstone or call the adoption line on 0439 709 369.

Gladstone Observer

