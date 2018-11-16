Cania anglers are hooked on Bass

Ship and Sails' La Toya Reynolds and Patrick Laws with Leesa Giles who won the major prize, a 350 Quintrex Dart.

Ship and Sails' La Toya Reynolds and Patrick Laws with Leesa Giles who won the major prize, a 350 Quintrex Dart. Earl Haigh

CANIA Dam is one of Central Queensland's hidden gems, just like its annual fishing competition the Lake Cania Fishing Classic.

Secretary of the Cania Dam Fish Stocking Association, Rowena Clarke said the competition has been running since 1986.

"A lot of people don't know about the event," she said.

"But it's a great weekend for families and growing in popularity.

"We had over 350 people participate this year.

"Some travelled here from the Sunshine Coast, Blackwater, Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

A top catch at the classic. Earl Haigh

"There were a lot of people from Gladstone as well."

One Gladstone resident was Ship and Sail's Pat Laws who was on hand to award the event's major prize, a Quintrex 350 Dart dinghy, to a delighted Leesa Giles from Jandowae.

"I've been sponsoring this event for two years," Mr Laws said.

"It's a terrific event and these little competitions need our support."

CLASSIC CATCHES: Cania Fishing Club secretary Rowena Clarke with winner of largest bass Kerry Stephan and president George Metz. Earl Haigh

Monto local Kerry Stephan hauled in the biggest bass, measuring a very healthy 48cm.

"The junior bass was 47cm and was caught by Liam Rideout," Ms Clarke said.

"The kids love coming in and weighing their fish and it's a lot of fun for the spectators too."

The casting competition was popular with young anglers. Earl Haigh

All the proceeds from the weekend go toward re-stocking the dam.

"Bass is the main fish we stock the dam with," Ms Clarke said

"But we have all the species and we keep the barra out.

"Cania really is a hidden little gem."

Weekend winners:

Senior Nomination Prize: Quintrex 350 Dart with 6hp motor, from Ship and Sail Gladstone won by Leesa Giles.

Junior Nomination Prize: Kayak from Koastal Kayaks Bundaberg and fishing rod from Compleat Angler Gladstone won by Riley Merritt.

Biggest Bass (Senior): $500 from Gladstone Nissan won by Kerry Stephan

Biggest Bass (Junior): $250 from Monto Party Hire and Clarke's Rug and Canvass won by Liam Rideout.