Kandy Couture, Best In Business - Business to Watch Award Winner. Laureen Leao, Kim Curd, Tony Curd and Jazmine Baird.
Business

Candy shop celebrates first birthday at awards

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 5:24 PM
WITHIN its first year of operation, a confectionary store has won the Business to Watch category at the 2019 Best in Business awards.

Kandy Couture, which celebrated its first birthday during the event, was surprised to be nominated.

Kandy Couture owner Kim Curd said she couldn’t believe how many people voted for her store.

“Being our first year we didn’t know what to expect. We were totally surprised,” Mrs Curd said.

It was Mrs Curd’s son who inspired her to start her own business in the industry.

Her son would go to the corner store with his friends and buy the same confectionary.

But one day her son asked if she could go for him.

“At the time I wasn’t working and I knew I needed a change in career but I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she said.

“Until that day I walked into that store.”

For the next eight months Mrs Curd travelled around the world searching for a confectionary store she could replicate for her own business.

“We travelled to Dubai, we travelled to Ireland, we went to America and found nothing that we loved enough to replicate,” she said.

“So we came home and designed our own.”

In its first year the store has sold 4000 Wonka bars, 8 tonne of pick and mix, 5000 toffees, and 6000 pieces of fudge.

Kandy Couture also caters for high teas, bridal functions, birthday parties and baby showers.

Mrs Curd said the next stage for her was franchising the business and that she was looking at locations.

“We’re looking at Sunshine Coast next but we even have people in Singapore interested,” she said.

