Candles lit to raise awareness of sexual assault

A CANDLELIGHT vigil and fun run will be held on Friday to raise awareness of sexual violence.

Reclaim The Night is held worldwide each year in October for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Gladstone Women's Health Centre is among the main organisers for this year's event in Gladstone.

Centre director Brigitte Geenen said sexual violence, both as a global and local issue, demanded more attention.

"(It is) promoting all the support options that are available for people who in one way or the other (are) affected by sexual assault,” Dr Geenen said.

"We want to create awareness and to make sure there's a clear message out to everybody that sexual violence is not tolerated, not in Gladstone, not anywhere.”

Dr Geenen said the event would include the fun run and vigil, a moment of silence and guest speeches.

She said there were about 60 people registered to attend but called on more of the community to show support for its vulnerable members.

"So that they feel supported, that they know it's something the community carries,” she said.

"It's not just for women, it's also for men, it's for children.”

The free event will run on Friday at 5.30pm at the Marina Parklands, with help from Rotary Club of Gladstone Port Curtis and Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence.