Candidates reveal: How to boost city’s economy Election campaign heats up as we enter the final days before election

Mark McLachlan at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

CAMPAIGNS for the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council elections are heating up with just five days of campaigning to go.

The Observer has asked every candidate what they think the council should do to drive economic growth.

Here are the mayoral and council candidates’ responses, in ballot order.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett hopes to be re-elected as the region's mayor.

Matt Burnett

Work with other levels of Government to attract job creating industries both small and large to our region specifically in the energy industry to support not only our existing industries but to provide jobs for the future.

With strong and respected leadership we can drive economic growth by supporting tourism, small to medium business and through our local preference policy.

This is best achieved in partnership with organisations like the GAPDL, GEA, GCCI, GILG and Central Queensland University.

Mayoral candidate Michael Fearns speaks at the GAPDL Meet the Candidates event.

Michael Fearns

There are so many agencies involved in this issue and council must continue to play their part.

We must support any and all initiatives to bring real jobs which in turn requires investment. Council must create a

region where companies and government agencies people want to locate.

The 15% rates increases for commercial premises are not a very attractive look. Investors look for councils who can control the rates.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Chris Cameron.

Chris Cameron

If you want to attract new business and development to our region streamlining the application and approval process would be a very good start, you often hear frustration with business trying to start up that they feel stone-walled with red tape. Put out the welcome mat and offer incentives to start up business and development, maybe a discount on the general rates component for the first one to two years on new start up business, how about staged or deferred payments for head works contributions and infrastructure costs which are up front fees.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Janine Keating.

Janine Keating

Their job. Fixing roads, for example, as those jobs fund both labour and materials. Council should spend money now to ensure public safety.

They should continue supporting organisations whose primary purpose is to attract, grow and support the economy. With a three-year commitment of $165,000 annually to GCCI, and $453,000 to GAPDL in 2019/2020, ratepayers should expect these sizeable investments to provide benefit. Their focus on delivering a return on investment should enable Council to focus on looking after the community.

Rio Ramos.

Rio Ramos

Increase in population increases economic growth. Retention of our elderly and retirees by allowing more community services as the flow effect of that would mean more people will be supporting local businesses.

More people would mean more houses are rented out or more people would invest in purchasing businesses or houses in the region.

Desley O'Grady at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Desley O’Grady

Council is working very hard towards economic growth for our region. GRC now has a designated Economic development officer and also council have reduced some infrastructure charges to help with the growth of some sectors within our region.

Phil Fleming is running for Gladstone Regional Council in the 2020 elections.

Phil Fleming

Through my attendance at Council meeting over the last 18 months, I have heard the updates about what this Council has forged, including great partnerships with existing and emerging industries. These valuable inroads have led to Gladstone being considered as the most suitable area for Bio-economies. Advances by the Mercurius Biorefining project, plus H2U selecting Gladstone as the location of their $1.6B hydrogen industry complex will mean 100s of construction jobs and a guaranteed ongoing 100 operational jobs.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Vickie Spencer.

Vickie Spencer



Encourage business to the area that stays and grows with the region

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Michelle Wagner.

Michelle Wagner

•Place a greater emphasis on local buy.

Create more apprenticeships and traineeships internally.

Reduce red tape for businesses to establish in the region.

Lobby harder for more funding or partnerships with other tiers of government.

Lobby for stable, fast internet.

Work with other stakeholders to create an enterprise hub or singular representative body for all industry/engineering groups to ensure the region’s vision is unified and focused.

Take a more active role in tourism promotion and support of tourism ventures across the region.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Jordan Puku.

Jordan Puku

Continue to reduce debt, which would allow Council to reduce rates pressure without impacting on levels of service. We need to continue to refine Council’s procurement policy to ensure that more money stays circulating within the region, and we need to continue to push for projects to come to the region and continue to lobby for State and Federal funding whenever possible to boost the amount of money that circulates within the region.

Council candidate Cr Glenn Churchill goes digital as tough new restrictions on campaigning come into affect for the 2020 elections.

Glenn Churchill

I have always been a strong voice for Town Proud – Local Buy campaigns. With COVD-19, it is more important now than ever to support local businesses.

Talking to many SME business owners, industry, rural, tourism and community people the urgent need for transformation for significant stimulus to the region’s economic profile:

Retail diversification and revitalisation strategies;

Deliver a new ED Strategy with stakeholders;

Making it easier for locals to do business with Council, and vice versa.

Darryl Branthwaite at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Darryl Branthwaite

I believe ED should be driven outside of council but council along with other major parties having influence with the ED manager/officer using the combined resources of GRC, GPC, GILG, GEA and GAPDL. This would allow the admin resources to be used around each, tapping into tourism, engineering, industry and local government. Then the innovator is separate from the regulator. This ED manager would report to a group which would then report back to council in progress and KPI’s to maintain accountability.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Chris Trevor.

Chris Trevor

Council is already working very very hard behind the scenes in a tough economic environment locally, nationally and globally. We regularly meet with investors and major players in both domestic and international markets to discuss both established and new and emerging markets and industries. We of course promote our port, our state development area and our skilled local workforce to proponents. Tourism, small business, aged care hubs and farming remain the key future economic drivers for our outlying areas. If Gladstone does well then most of our region prospers also.

Mark McLachlan at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Mark McLachlan

Council should continue to support development of the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail. The proof that similar projects drive considerable economic growth is readily available.

Improve the Town Plan. It presently stifles growth in many areas.

Continue planning the Port Access Road and connecting network, a nationally significant and important goal of the Inland Queensland Roads Action Project.

Keeping rates to CPI will help economic growth. While the region has many good reasons for industry to establish here, too high taxes stifles growth.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Craig Tomsett.

Craig Tomsett

Council should continue to drive forward the proposed hydrogen plant, seek investment in a solar park and lobby state and federal governments to divert some of the natural gas that flows through our region yet are unable to use, to provide energy, for local investment.

The NDIS has released 22billion dollars to meet the needs of our community members of All-Abilities and to participate in social society. I believe the council has a real opportunity to seek investment in social and entertainment venues for all.

Dominique Gleixner.

Dominique Gleixner

Economic development is at the centre of growth and prosperity of the Gladstone Region – its everyone’s business. I believe that collaboration with all stakeholders within the community will be a major driver of the economic growth. This is so we can leverage off the foundations available.

Also, the strategies that the council has developed should be implemented correctly, tracked and successfully delivered. The Council needs to have a larger focus on ensuring that private enterprise is encouraged and have a more streamlined initial and development process.

Kahn Goodluck at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Kahn Goodluck

Supporting and improving our Local Content Policy to ensure support for local business and local jobs. Every dollar that is spent within our community stays and multiplies within our community. Improving efficiencies within council to put downward pressure on rates and charges for services. Our Infrastructure Charges Incentive Scheme which can attract new developments in sectors where we have gaps within our community.

Rick Hansen at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Rick Hansen

Reduce Council’s costs for small business,

Build capacity within the regional communities,

Attract providers delivering aged care facilities in the region and associated health and mental health services,

Work with tourism providers to build the region reaching its full tourism potential,

Advocate for the commencement of hydrogen and new industries in the region,

Supporting and implementing regions economic development plan,

Advocate for completion of port access road and inland rail to port.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Gordon Earnshaw.

Gordon Earnshaw

As a council we should always be developing and reviewing our economic development strategies. The building blocks are already in place, but there is always room for improvement. Liaising with both big and small industries to see if their needs are being met, lobbying the appropriate local and federal government departments for change when problems arise that council doesn’t directly control. like the hospital. Making sure the infrastructure is modern and promptly replaced when it becomes unserviceable.

Gladstone Regional Council election candidate Mick McAullay.

Mick McAullay

Cut some of the red tape and make it affordable and encourage small business to operate in the region, Big business will continue to operate but there has been too many businesses close down over the last couple of years its not good enough.

Gladstone Regional Council election candidate Lorraine 'Lori' May.

Lorraine ‘Lori’ May

Work with and consult community leaders to identify priorities that drive regional development, provide assistance to our Not For Profits to identify funding sources to support economic growth. Determine the key challenges and strengths of our local economy and identify competitive advantages including location that our region can take advantage of. We need to be prepared to continually evolve for long term sustainability.

Natalia Muszkat.

Natalia Muszkat

Provide the infrastructure that business and families need to thrive and flourish. Our Region is blessed with opportunities and our Council is responsible for providing consistent and cost effective services for all.

I strongly believe in the local content policy and the incentives for certain businesses to operate in the Region. Council’s operational plan to Connect – Innovate – Diversify is clear in its intention and direction on economic growth. While Gladstone is a very important industrial hub, we also have wonderful tourism assets, an agricultural sector that has enormous potential.

Kyle 'Ocka' Beale at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Kyle ‘Ocka’ Beale

Council, in conjunction with the other levels of Government, need to support and promote new business in the region. A stable and predictable framework is vital for business to thrive. This is what will support our jobs and deliver the services our community needs. Streamlined and predictable approvals processing for buildings, businesses and major projects needs to be a priority to keep our economy moving to support well-paying and rewarding jobs. Excessive red or green tape causes project blowouts that cost jobs and opportunities for our community.