Candidates’ promises for Gladstone revealed

JOBS, manufacturing, cheaper electricity prices, improved health care and boosting the regions were just some of the promises made in the Observer/Courier Mail Queensland Election Debate 2020 last week.

The debate was held so all constituents in Gladstone had the opportunity to make informed decisions before deciding on who will get their vote.

It featured the three candidates who hit the hustings first, Labor’s Glenn Butcher, the LNP’s Ron Harding and One Nation candidate Kevin Jorgensen.

As the incumbent member, Mr Butcher was given the first opportunity to address the audience on what he would do if re-elected on October 31.

“I am certainly proud to be part of a Labor Government that has continued to keep the people of Queensland safe,” Mr Butcher said.

“It’s now because of that, that we’ve kept Queenslander’s safe, that we can now move on to our economic recovery.

“We’re going to back small business here in Queensland, we’ve done that with Minister Shannon Fentiman, and we will do that as well.

“As the Minister for Manufacturing here in Queensland I’m certain to make sure we stick to that and making sure manufacturing comes on and stays here in Queensland.”

One Nation candidate Kevin Jorgensen said he had lived in the region for 30 years and would fight hard for Gladstone.

“I believe we have got the expertise and the drive to build a strong value-added base to manufacturing in Gladstone creating employment and training opportunities,” Mr Jorgensen said.

“We have got a world-class port here and everything is right at our doorstep to do this.

“One of those key things is that we need some cheap electricity, that’s one of the things I will be focusing on during the election.”

LNP candidate Ron Harding said he had been in business in Gladstone for more than 25 years and was passionate about delivering for the community and the region.

“The LNP and I have a plan, to deliver a budget to get Queensland out of recession by building the roads, dams and rail for Queensland,” Mr Harding said.

“We will build major infrastructure including a four lane highway up the Bruce Highway.

“We will fill the Rookwood weir and we will work on the new Bradfield scheme.

“We have a plan to unleash the manufacturing industries to secure jobs for Gladstone and stimulate the economy.

“An LNP government will reduce electricity costs to manufacturing businesses.”

Independent candidate for Gladstone Murray Peterson is a local resident from Kin Kora.

He did not take part in the live debate, but was given the opportunity to have his say.

“I am a secondary school teacher with professional structural engineering background who lives in Kin Kora,” he said.

“As an independent candidate for Gladstone, I am free to genuinely represent the people of Gladstone without the corrupting influence of political party bosses in Brisbane.

“Government spending in Queensland is unfair.

“Regional Queensland pays about 60 per cent of the tax the government receives but about 80 per cent of government spending is in Brisbane.

“This needs to change.

“I really appreciated how Liz Cunningham, an independent, would listen to everyone, including me from 1995 to 2015.

“I was appalled that Mr Butcher was not prepared to talk to me when I ask his receptionist for an appointment, and I was not the only person to experience this.

“If I am elected, I intend to fulfil the basic requirement of a Member of the Legislative Assembly and listen to everyone who wants to talk to me.”

Comments from the Greens candidate Emma Eastaughffe will be added when received by The Observer.

To see all the candidates promises watch the debate online.

