Candidates make final pitch for your votes

AS VOTERS head to the polls today, the 21 council and two mayoral candidates have made their final pitch as to why they should be elected.

As part of the final instalment of the Q and A published by The Observer during the campaign, candidates were asked why residents should vote for them.

The council candidates – four of whom are sitting councillors – are vying for eight positions.

Here are the council and mayoral candidates’ responses, in ballot order.

Matt Burnett

I HAVE worked hard to ensure higher levels of government acknowledge the importance of the Gladstone ­region to the state and national economy.

We have been successful in securing significant state and federal funding over the past four years to deliver the infrastructure and services our community needs and deserves.

My focus has been to ensure Gladstone’s industrial base continues to grow, with many small projects and major projects now either under construction, approved, under EIS or in the final investment decision phase. These job-creating projects are exactly what our community and local economy needs, along with strong and respected leadership to ensure the Gladstone region is the location of choice for major investment.

Michael Fearns

THE 12-point manifesto I am running with.

Chris Cameron

I AM a semi-retired successful builder of 40 years. I have lived in Gladstone for 21 years and have invested in Gladstone as my home.

I have always been actively involved in my local community. During my years in Clermont I donated my time and skills to build the local golf club.

I support the Gladstone region through my Rotary club.

The Electoral Commission website lists the qualifications of a good councillor as – having business and financial management skills, a good communicator, motivated to work in a team with honesty and integrity if faced with a conflict of interest. I believe I have these skills. If you support me in these elections as one of your councillors, you will not be disappointed – No.1 on your ballot.

Janine Keating

BECAUSE I’ve been training for this for 20 years. There will be no lead time required. I know what has been going on, where money is being wasted and where it should be spent doing long-overdue and necessary jobs. I respond promptly to inquiries and have made ample good things happen. I have been creating jobs in this community for years. I’ve been nudging the council into action and encouraging numerous real estate agents to maintain unoccupied properties. They know I’m focused on a tidy town and they know the ­increase in resident satisfaction will add value to our region.

Rio Ramos

BECAUSE our community deserves to be represented by enthusiastic, independent and innovative councillors who put the best interests of the community in the forefront of their decision-making capacity.

I have a lot to offer in terms of skills and achievements and my qualifications and compassion for the community sets me apart from the rest.

If given the opportunity, I will hold the position with integrity.

I am here to listen to advocate and most importantly I am here for the growth of our region for our children and for our future generation.

Desley O’Grady

I HAVE listened and been working very hard over the last four years with the community. I am honest, committed, transparent and passionate about our region and look forward to what the future holds for Gladstone Regional Council. Please call me if you would like to discuss.

Vote 4 Desley:

4th from the top

4 another 4 years

4 filling the needs of the greater community

4 vision

4 community

4 ever-grateful.

Phil Fleming

I WILL be a full-time councillor. No business interest or influences. Councillors work for the people. I am a resident and ratepayer. I feel the pain every time the GRC-related charges come. I had been considering a role as a councillor for the last 18 months. So my decision has not been any type of knee-jerk reaction. An existing councillor met with me and explained how the last couple of years had evolved for him. I started attending almost every council meeting. Understanding the role and envisioning myself in that role was my purpose. During those 18 months I was interacting with the councillors and mayor, hearing the myriad issues put to the councillors, watching the meeting process and protocols. Dedicating time to “be prepared”. I ran my own business for 25 years. I have management and H&S diplomas. I have energy, I have the desire. I will represent this community with 100 per cent commitment.

Vickie Spencer

I AM passionate about the environment and keeping the Gladstone region a top tourist destination and home to world-class industries. I want local jobs for local people. I want to provide a different choice.

Michelle Wagner

I AM honest and reliable, compassionate, considerate and focused on making the Gladstone region the best place to live, work and play in regional Australia. I love this region and the people and want to use all the skills, experience and capability I have to lift the council from its current stagnation to a new era – one where our community has more say in important decisions and they are empowered to be part of a transformation for the better. I represent all sectors, all locations and all people.

I am independent, community-minded and visionary and believe I have what it takes to lead change and ­influence good governance and ­decision-making. Importantly, I have a decade of experience in the council as a manager and senior staff member. I know the systems, procedures and the inner workings of the council and consider myself a local. I add value to the mix.

Jordan Puku

THIS election, eight different councillors from different backgrounds with varying skill sets will need to come together as a team and pool their efforts and ideas into representing you. I commit to using my energy and my drive to help the council make the changes you need. When your new council meets for the first time and shares the concerns of the community, and when you continue to come with your thoughts for the council,

I am committed to making sure the region’s concerns on wise spending, aged care facilities, roads, the need for help advocating on issues above the local government level and many more issues are heard and fought for.

Glenn Churchill

I HAVE been an active, loyal and proud resident of the greater Gladstone region for nearly 30 years, serving our communities and delivering results.

I will continue to be a strong voice for our region, ensuring and enhancing the wellbeing, safety, liveability, community spirit and balanced lifestyle of our city, towns and country areas.

I will ensure that our residents have the assets, services and vital infrastructure they need to meet their needs now and for many generations to come.

I have the experience, energy and commitment to bring a commonsense approach to being “your choice as your voice” on Gladstone Regional Council.

Darryl Branthwaite

THE difference with voting for me is that you are voting for someone with a very good track record of business success and event management, as well as experience on boards and committees for more than 25 years. I’ve recently been in the box seat of tourism and economic growth for the Gladstone region for the past four to five years, delivering amazing ­double-digit growth in the visitor economy, without including the 34 cruise ships bringing about 90,000 day visitors to the region.

All of this done within a very small budget, with forward-planning funds also set aside.

Chris Trevor

WELL I think it comes down to who you can trust. Who can you trust to be an experienced, safe pair of hands in good times and bad? Who can you trust to be a passionate advocate for our region and who will continue to work hard to make a difference? Who can you trust to be a good listener and a good leader? Who can you trust to never say never, no matter how hard it gets? And who can you trust to take this great region of ours forward with strength, compassion, visionary thinking, determination and strategic planning?

Mark McLachlan

I HAVE a passion for the safety, social wellbeing and growth of my community. I offer a new, dedicated, experienced and different point of view to enable these things. The ability to be part of a team while being able to vigorously present a different outlook and perspective is important.

Past performance can be said to ­indicate future action. Working for my local community as a volunteer across a range of projects has been an ­enjoyable part of my life. I have most enjoyed working as building co-ordinator for the Discovery Centre, Ubobo and as chair of the Boyne Burnett ­Inland Rail Trail. The best thing about these projects is they have and/or will create jobs and economic activity.

I believe I am the only candidate to publish and speak to a comprehensive policy list formulated from information gathered by getting about the entire region at many community meetings over previous months.

Craig Tomsett

I BELIEVE all residents, all those able to vote, deserve to be told the truth.

I believe in transparency of government at all levels. I believe in being able to justify a decision with facts and supporting evidence. I am not seeking your friendship or promising anything other than hard work, research on every issue and being answerable for every decision I make.

I am promising I will make all health, welfare and environmental decisions based on the best available scientific and medical research, not ideology or wishing for good luck.

Dominique Gleixner

IF YOU vote for me as your next councillor, I will serve the Gladstone region as your voice on issues that concern you and bring diversity and youth into Gladstone Regional Council. My goal is to ensure that Gladstone is an attractive region to live, work and invest. I would commit myself full-time to serving the Gladstone region with energy, pride and integrity to ensure we are creating a stronger community for the future.

Kahn Goodluck

OVER the past four years I’ve had the privilege of working hard as one of your councillors. As a father of a young family, I know what it’s like for families to have to sacrifice and struggle to make ends meet from week to week. Over the past four years we have done a lot of work, having paid down more than $50 million worth of debt, while still investing in our community and ­delivering the services that our community expects and deserves. I’m passionate about government policy and the impact it has on people’s lives. I will always work to be available to you, meet with you, hear you, engage with you on all platforms and advocate on your behalf. I will always work hard to make sure we maintain our great lifestyle to ensure we have opportunities for our people and our future generations.

Rick Hansen

I HAVE been honoured to represent you on the council. I will: continue to campaign for strategic project design and delivery, gain efficiencies and relieve stress on the budget, and develop policies that are fair and equitable; work to reduce operational and capital works costs, reducing rates through better asset management, planning and project design; continue to accelerate debt reduction, gaining relief from the council’s interest payments; initiate genuine level of service consultations with our community to cut budgets; continue to support the attraction of aged care and mental health providers; ensure that we reuse, recycle and compost at waste facilities, that we have effective road maintenance systems, advocate for appropriate sport infrastructure and reduce costs for small business; advocate for attraction of new business and agriculture infrastructure upgrades.

Gordon Earnshaw

I WOULD like the voters of the region to consider making me one of the eight, because I believe I have the necessary experience and skills to make a difference. I suffer and have suffered from the same anxieties as all other ratepayers and will keep that in mind while making decisions for all of us. I’ve always backed the underdog and believe in the old Australian adage “a fair go” for all, not just those who can afford it. I like to keep my promises and can be judged on this in four years’ time. Thank you to all in the Gladstone region for taking time to read my answers.

Mick McAullay

THE ratepayers should vote for me because I will listen to the complaints and issues of the ratepayer and ensure we address these with sound solutions. I am not linked to any political party and will make decisions based on the best advice. I am a small-business owner and have ­experience in finance, sales, civil and mechanical trades, as well as other certificates in training and safety.

I believe you should never give up on learning new skills and this is just another step in life’s learning. I look forward to representing you, the public of this great region.

Lorraine “Lori” May

I’M AN Agnes Water resident of 17 years and am standing as a candidate to give a fairer and more balanced representation for the whole Gladstone region. Each of our towns has its own unique identity, as a resident of the southern region and I will provide them with effective representation. I have good people skills, I listen, I respect different points of view. As a businessperson I understand the impact of every decision, they need to be made with careful consideration and consultation from community leaders in their fields.

Natalia Muszkat

BECAUSE this community deserves councillors that are not afraid to speak up and be challenged. I believe I have the courage and strength to fight for the people of this wonderful region. I do not lie, I do not sweet talk, I do not shy away from conflict and I do not stop doing things because they are too hard. I offer a strong and diverse set of formal skills combined with a strong belief in social justice and kindness. My approach, genuine interest, warm attitude and willingness to be always available have created a great relationship between residents, ­communities and I. I have enjoyed 14 months of working tirelessly for all residents, I have gained invaluable ­experience and knowledge that allow me to better understand the business of the council, its challenges and ­opportunities, and I look forward to continue serving the people of the Gladstone region with authenticity, passion, integrity and enthusiasm.

Kyle “Ocka” Beale

MY PHILOSOPHY is: if something is needed, majority supported, financially viable and can value-add, it should happen and we need to make it happen.

I am proud to have a long history here in our community, having built several businesses, helping to deliver jobs and growth.

I am passionate that we need to be looking beyond where we are today and focusing on what our region needs into the future.