Candidates hit hustings in election campaign

Onlookers could have been mistaken that Pauline Hanson was in Gladstone last weekend. Picture: Rodney Stevens

PEOPLE may have thought they saw Pauline Hanson on Saturday as the state election campaign begins to fire up, with corflute signs being erected around Gladstone and candidates out and about.

But it wasn’t the nation’s most famous female redhead, just an eye-catching cardboard cutout, strategically placed in the passenger seat of a car towing a One Nation sign on The Dawson Highway.

Voters will take to the polls in just 52 days, on October 31, and the candidates are doing everything they can to convince constituents who will best serve their interests in Brisbane.

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen. Picture: Rodney Stevens

One Nation Candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen fired the first salvo, establishing weekly listening posts which he will continue to do at the sports grounds near the intersection with Bunnings at Harvey Road and Dawson Highway.

Mr Jorgensen said the reason he was doing these each weekend was to provide locals with an opportunity to come down and raise the issues that mattered most to them.

“One Nation is about raising the matters the other parties are too afraid to, and the only way for us to go this is to hear from the ground level what locals want changed.” Mr Jorgensen said.

Mr Jorgensen said cost of living, the need for a new coal fire power station and water security were the main issues raised at his weekend roadsides throughout the Gladstone electorate.

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen with LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding on the Dawson Highway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Incumbent member Glenn Butcher and LNP candidate Ron Harding followed closely behind, with corflute signs and public appearances.

Mr Butcher is also juggling his role as Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, which sees him touring the state regularly.

On August 29, Mr Butcher took to Facebook to announce he was giving out his bright red T-shirts and corflute signs to supporters.

He also encouraged supporters to change their Facebook profile picture to a logo the party has developed stating “I’m backing Butch”.

Last week as part of his ministerial duties, Mr Butcher was in Mackay announcing Shane Hamilton as the candidate for Mirani.

Incumbent Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has been handing out red supporters T-shirts and corflute signs which are popping up around Gladstone.

LNP candidate Ron Harding held a “meet the candidate night” in late August where local business owners heard his vision for Gladstone.

“From now until October 31, when we find out who is elected in Gladstone, I am committed to listening and meeting the people of the electorate seven days a week,” he said.

“I have a five-point plan focusing on jobs, manufacturing, power, health services and protecting the great wonder of the world that is The Great Barrier Reef.”

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding and his daughter Sarah were set up on the Dawson Highway on the weekend. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“We have aluminium produced here so we need to attract manufacturing to Gladstone producing products like pool fences, window and door frames,” he said

“Cheaper power will attract industries, boost manufacturing and I would love to see a new power station built, using both coal and gas – our own resources, which will provide the power and jobs we need for the future.

“We also must get the Hospital upgraded to level four to encourage more doctors to come here and provide the services Gladstone deserves.”

