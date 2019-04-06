Candidates find common ground with mental health issues

LACK OF SERVICES: Gladstone Aboriginal & Islanders Co-operative Society manager Cedric Williams is calling for more to be done to address a lack of high-end mental health facilities in Gladstone.

CAN the two major candidates for Flynn find a bi-partisan approach when it comes to addressing mental health issues in Gladstone?

Cedric Williams, manager of the Gladstone Aboriginal & Islanders Cooperative Society, sure hopes they can.

Mr Williams wants mental health to an issues at the forefront of the election.

He has a personal connection to the issue with his daughter, Charla, diagnosed with schizophrenia 15 years ago.

Both candidates agreed mental health is too important for politics.

Labor candidate Zac Beers said mental health was something "we just have to get right".

"No one should ever feel like they can't get the help they need when they're struggling," Mr Beers said.

"Mental health should be treated just as seriously as any other health issue and that means making sure we've got the front-line services in place so that people can get the help they need, when they need it.

"At the moment, if a person needs to see a doctor to get a mental health care plan and can't get into see the extremely few bulk-billing services in town, their only option is to come up with the money to see a private doctor, or not go at all.

"No one should be forced to choose between paying their bills or going to see a doctor about their mental health issues."

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the Federal Government was addressing the high rate of suicide.

"It's a national tragedy which we are taking strong action to address," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Recognising the causes of suicide are complex and extend into social services and finances, the Prime Minister will make suicide prevention a key personal priority by creating a Suicide Prevention Special Co-ordinator in his department to coordinate suicide prevention initiatives."

Both candidates also agreed it was unacceptable people often needed to travel outside Gladstone to access services.

They also agreed to advocate for more mental health services in Gladstone and the possibility for further dedicated facilities to service high-end patients.

Mr Williams was mildly encouraged by the responses of Mr O'Dowd and Mr Beers, but said it was only the first step.

"It's not as enthusiastic as I would have hoped for. There's not enough talk about what is the core problem... the high-need people," he said.

"It still feels a little bit hollow - it needs to be taken a lot more seriously - I'm not interested in political responses, I'm interested in community responses.

"There's people that desperately need help and this is their responsibility regardless who wins the election. They have a responsibility to look after this community.

"It's a marginal step forward...No discredit to our local facilities - they just don't have the manpower to provide (high-end) support and that's where the government has to come to the party and recognise the depth of the problem here.

"It's much larger than they think it is, or are prepared to talk about."