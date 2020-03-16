Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

WITH the Gladstone Regional Council election in just under two weeks, campaigns are heating up for the 21 candidates vying for eight positions.

The responses to the first questions sent to every candidate by The Observer are published today, with more responses to be published in coming editions.

Today we ask our candidates why they are running for council.

The responses are published in ballot order.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Chris Cameron.

Chris Cameron

Age: 66

Why are you running for council? I have always taken an active interest in the community I live in.

I contribute to my community through Rotary service.

I’m a Rotarian of 24 years and have been awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship for services to Rotary and the Gladstone region.

I am a past president and secretary of Rotary. Past president of Lions and a former member of Apex. Past president and life member of the Clermont Golf Club for services to the golf club and golfing community.

I want to be a part of the decision making team in council to facilitate good development and growth for our region.

I have business experience and the required skills to be an effective councillor.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Janine Keating.

Janine Keating

Age: 50 later this year

Why are you running for council? Because my community is concerned about safety, high rates and more. I have the awareness, motivation and business skills to help do something about it. Residents are doing council jobs, like maintaining easements and roadsides, because scheduled maintenance is infrequent or absent. Matters of road safety are important, and patch-up jobs don’t help. I’ll ensure ratepayer funds are spent on real jobs to improve our region. If existing councillors are not taking their responsibility to the electors seriously, or are unable to fix community concerns, I’m a better option. I’m less about emails and excuses, and more about quality action.

Rio Ramos

Age: 33 years old

Why are you running for council? This is a lifelong commitment and opportunity to give back to this region I call home. I want to be able to use my voice to represent our region from all demographics.

Experts say lawyers are uniquely qualified for various roles in politics, as long as they use their powers for good.

My view about public life is that you need to have one objective, and that is to service the people of the electorate. The promise I can make is to do my absolute best, to try and find solutions, and to be an advocate.

I can deliver the skills required to the position with knowledge in the law but most importantly a person ready to listen and ready to balance the competing interests of the community collectively.

Desley O'Grady at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Desley O’Grady (nee Mergard)

Age: 53

Why are you running for council? Over the last four years, being an elected councillor has given me the inspiration to re-run for the next term. Council need the continuation of stability and knowledge of an existing elected member that has worked hard for their community over the last four years and to see unfinished projects completed.

Phil Fleming

Age: 60 … ish

Why are you running for council? I had been thinking about a community role as a councillor for a long time and over an 18-month period I started to attend as many council meetings as I could.

Understanding what the role involved was the purpose of attending those meetings. I was interacting with the councillors and mayor, hearing the myriad of issues put to councillors. So, my decision has not been any type of unthinking, knee-jerk reaction.

I believe that a true councillor must be able to pledge a 100 per cent guarantee to the mayor and community and have no outside business interests or influences.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Vickie Spencer.

Vickie Spencer

Age: 49

Why are you running for council? I love the Gladstone Region. I am the fifth generation of people who have lived and loved the area. I want to be a part of the team that makes a difference that helps shape the future of our local community from Rosedale to Raglan. I want to provide a different choice.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Michelle Wagner.

Michelle Wagner

Age: 52

Why are you running for council? I love this region, every bit of it, and see so much potential to enhance tourism, business, sport and recreation and community activities for all our people. I genuinely want to work with a group of individuals who can make a difference — those candidates with fresh ideas and enthusiasm to make tough decisions that bring about fairer rating, better policy, better direction and effect change so this region rises from stagnation and becomes ‘the’ place to live, work and play in Australia. It’s all about liveability and treating residents right. I am on board 100 per cent!

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Jordan Puku.

Jordan Puku

Age: 24

Why are you running for council? I am running for council because I wish to represent the people of this region. Additionally, I would hope to be able to help drive youth engagement in community events and community organisations. I would also like to help lead a push to improve the liveability of the region from a young person’s perspective to help reduce the amount of youth we lose from our region when they exit school. Of course I am supportive of improving the opportunities youth have in this region but we must recognise a lack of opportunity is not always why they choose to leave.

Glenn Churchill

Age: 65 years young

Why are you running for council: I’ve been active, loyal, proud resident of greater Gladstone Region for 30 years.

I remain focused on families, arts/culture, seniors services, sports, recreation, youth development, aged care, community, road safety, rural services, community wellbeing programs.

Continuing debt reduction — putting downward pressure on rates is priority.

I want to continue to serve in council as a strong voice for our region, enhancing the wellbeing, safety, liveability, community spirit and balanced lifestyle of city, towns, rural areas.

Experience, energy, common sense as Your Choice – Your Voice, to continue working hard FOR and WITH you, on council.

Darryl Branthwaite at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Darryl Branthwaite

Age: 60

Why are you running for council? My motives for putting my hand up stem from being around many committees, boards, and working group tables, tackling different issues at a high level, and the last 4-5 years seeing what can happen with the likes of tourism having double digit growth, when a fresh set of ideas and strategies are put in place. I feel I am that fresh voice for council.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Chris Trevor.

Chris Trevor

Age: 58

Why are you running for council? Having lived in the region for over 50 years I have always had a passion, determination and drive to see our region thrive. I am a strategic planner, visionary thinker, successful business person and community leader who doesn’t sweat the small stuff, bow to populism, take a backwards step in fighting for a fair share for our region or getting distracted from the main game. And the main game is to continue to pay down debt, complete unfinished business, strategically plan for our future and improve the lives of all people who live in our region.

Mark McLachlan

Age: 67

Why are you running for council? I have a passion for the safety, social wellbeing and growth of my community. While I’ve been told I can achieve more for my local community by not being on council, I would enjoy the chance to be able to advance these things for the whole region.

I bring a range of experiences, organisational skills, work well with others, and ability to understand and implement the rules and regulation of local governance. Past performance as a volunteer and achievements for my local community indicate I’ll be effective for the Gladstone Region, and would enjoy the chance to do so.

Craig Tomsett

Age: 50

Why are you running for council? As a member of this community, a provider of support services to vulnerable residents and a believer in scientific and medical professionals, for some time a sense of concern for the decision-making process of some elected officials against all advice has heightened.

Our current councillors decided in 2016 that in their wisdom they would remove fluoride from the water supply, in so doing they refused to follow the recommendations of all the federal and state medical bodies, including CSIRO, Australian Medical Association and Australian Dental Association.

With the troubling times we all face ahead, I refuse to allow ideology to replace medical advice and I expect the people that represent my community and may have to make life and death decisions on my family’s behalf are not ignoring the facts for political gain or an ideological stance.

Dominique Gleixner

Age: 30

Why are you running for council? I was born in Gladstone and raised in Tannum Sands and my family has been in the region for over 30 years and we love it! In my previous role as tourism manager for the Gladstone Region, I was able to experience first hand the wonders of this beautifully diverse region.

My aim is to make a positive change to this community — socially and economically — to ensure that we are building communities that are resilient for the long term.

Kahn Goodluck at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Kahn Goodluck

Age: 31

Why are you running for council? Some people are passionate about the footy — I’m passionate about government policy and the impact it has on people’s lives and, yes, my friends think I’m weird, ha-ha. I have three young children and I want to make sure I can play an active role in the decision making that will ensure our future generations have opportunities for them as they grow. I love the diversity we have in our region, from our industry to great beaches and national parks, and I want to make sure we keep it that way.

Rick Hansen

Age: 64

Why are you running for council? There is much more to be finalised and achieved in council. My interest has always been in the governance of council, campaigning for strategic project design and delivery to gain efficiencies and in turn relieve stress on the budget. Organisational history knowledge needs to be retained. I want to be at the council table to ensure that we develop policies that are fair and equitable for all and assist in gaining outcomes from the restructure.

Gordon Earnshaw

Age: 60

Why are you running for council? One of the main reasons I nominated for council was to advocate for the voiceless, whether they be small business, small communities, or just people who feel they aren’t being heard. I have had conversations with quite a few people over the years who tell me a lot of the small issues are forgotten about, they get lost in the conversations about big ticket items, but are just as valid. I’d like to advocate on their behalf, while not dismissing the big items that affect everybody. Let’s not forget those bread and butter items that might only affect a few.

Mick McAullay

Age: 55

Why are you running for council? I would like to represent local business and local ratepayers to ensure locals are treated fairly and with respect. I would like to see more done around domestic issues in the community as in aged care, youth activities, mental health and domestic violence, A fairer system with the rates not only with domestic property but commercial as well. I would also like to see the marina full of yachts and power boats, travellers calling in off the highway instead of driving past. Most of all, I would like to listen to the concerns of the locals and address or solve their needs.

Lorraine ‘Lori’ May

Age: 54

Why are you running for council? As an Agnes Water resident of 17 years, I’m standing as a candidate to bring the southern Gladstone region perspective to our council. We have no divisions in the Gladstone Regional Council, but I believe that the unique identity and priorities that each area needs require hands-on knowledge and experience from both northern and southern parts of our region. I will be an effective voice so the whole region is heard.

Natalia Muszkat

Age: 43

Why are you running for council? I want to continue serving the Gladstone Region because this community deserves councillors that are not afraid to speak up and be challenged. I believe I have the courage and strength to fight for the people of this wonderful region. I have a diverse set of formal skills that, combined with a strong belief in social justice and kindness, allow me to understand council challenges and opportunities.

Over the past 14 months I have served this community with passion, integrity and consistent hard work. I have driven the region many times over and have formed close and positive relationships with our regional townships and communities. I am committed to providing our region with what we all deserve: bright, enthusiastic and genuine representation for every single resident and community.

Kyle 'Ocka' Beale at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Kyle Ocka Beale

Age: 48

Why are you running for council? I now have the time and experience to do this job well and do this job right. It is a very important role and I believe it requires the right people with the right experience across the board.