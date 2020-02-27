Menu
Phil Fleming is running for Gladstone Regional Council in the 2020 elections.
Council News

Candidate promises to be a ‘full time councillor’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Feb 2020 2:26 PM
ANOTHER candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for a seat on the Gladstone Regional Council and promises to be a “full-time councillor”.

Phil Fleming joins five others who are running for a seat at the March 28 election.

If elected, he said, he hoped to continue to work to reduce the region’s debt, introduce discount rates for pensioners and keep fluoride out of tap water.

The former business owner and mine worker said he considered running for the 2018 by-election, however, as a FIFO did not believe he could fully commit. Since then, Mr Fleming said he has attended the majority of council meetings to gain an understanding of the councillor duties and important issues in the area.

He decided to run due to having a keen interest in the local area and council operations. He said his number one commitment was to be a “100 per cent” councillor.

“I will not have any other business interests or be a part-time councillor,” he said.

“And I will be supporting the mayor in all his activities to steer the future of ratepayers’ funds in the right direction.”

He also plans to support tourism operations like GAPDL.

Candidate nominations are open until March 3.

