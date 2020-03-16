Candidate lashes out over council decision on fluoride

The issue of water fluoridation has been raised again, with Gladstone council candidate Craig Tomsett accusing councillors of ignoring professional medical advice over the fluoridation of the region’s drinking water.

The issue of water fluoridation has been raised again, with Gladstone council candidate Craig Tomsett accusing councillors of ignoring professional medical advice over the fluoridation of the region’s drinking water.

The fluoridation question resurfaced at Thursday’s Meet the Candidates forum where Craig Tomsett accused Gladstone’s councillors of ignoring expert medical and dental advice when they voted to remove the chemical from water supplies in 2016.

The issue could become an election-defining topic for councils across the state after Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dilip Dhupelia vowed to force the health issue onto the public agenda.

Dr Dhupelia said he would write to Queensland councils this week and challenge them to declare their support for re-fluoridating their water supplies.

“We are utilising millions of dollars of hospital beds for these children who are suffering preventable problems,” Dr Dhupelia said.

Mr Tomsett told the forum he wanted the council to add fluoride back into the water.

“I stand here before you and I say this council we have refuses to act in the best interest of our community,” Mr Tomsett said.

“I’m terribly concerned and annoyed that these councillors and candidates will not accept best recommendations by scientific and medical evidence.”

Candidate Chris Cameron said he grew up in Sydney, where drinking water is fluoridated, and noticed the dental health of Brisbane kids was “very, very poor”.



“Clearly there’s an advantage to dental health,” he told the forum.

Candidate Janine Keating said there were two sides to the argument, as the sugar intake of children needed to be considered.

“Fluoride might help but sugar does harm,” she said.

“I think that’s something the (council) can work with individually without government intervention.”

In 2018, a motion to reverse the council’s decision on water fluoridation was lost 6-2. Deputy mayor Chris Trevor and councillor PJ Sobhanian, a dentist by trade, voted in favour.