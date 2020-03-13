CANDIDATE FORUM: Some of the best quotes from the event

Kyle 'Ocka' Beale at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

THERE were some interesting and colourful speeches at Thursday's Meet the Candidates event.

Here are some of the best quotes from the night, from the serious and important to the quirky and interesting.

Michael Fearns: I'm sorry I'm not a show pony I've got no real charisma but I can work. I still have to play football though.

Glenn Churchill: We will force downward pressure on rates, I give you my assurance.

Chris Trevor: I love roads, roads are sexy for me. When you build a road with it comes economic development.

Craig Tomsett: I'm hoping I'm not the smartest man in the room because if I am we're in trouble.

Mark McLachlan: Something I want to see that's already forming in Gladstone is I want to see development of hydrogen. I want to plough through a paddock with a hydrogen fuelled tractor.

Michelle Wagner: I'd like to see our council really advocate for CQHHS/QLD health to get the mental health unit up here and running properly and helping people so they don't have to go away to be treated.

Natalia Muszkat: For young people to stay in this area we need to give them what they need and that is employment and training opportunities.

Chris Cameron: I always ran my business with integrity, common sense and fairness and I believe I can bring to the council table more diversity and common sense.

Desley O'Grady: I have listened and have been working hard for the community and I look forward to what the future holds for the Gladstone region.

Jordan Puku: I have a confession to make. I am a millennial … But I'm not here for your avos.

Mick McAullay: The marina is one of the best in the state and it's half empty. Ten years ago it was full, why are the yachties not coming in?

Kyle Ocka Beale: I am all about creating a culture that is willing to share and grow good ideas. I am not about gossiping, judgement or negativity. I'm about practical ideas and solutions.