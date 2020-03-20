Candidate confusion amid COVID-19 precautions

Several candidates continued to hand out election material this morning after the Electoral Commission Queensland issued instructions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

THERE was confusion at the Gladstone early voting booth this morning after an Electoral Commission Queensland direction to minimise risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of council candidates continued to hand out pamphlets, with several citing a level of ambiguity about the information from ECQ.

The five-point direction came the day after Queensland confirmed 50 new cases of the virus. Candidates were told not to attempt to shake hands, maintain social distance by staying 1.5m away from other people and minimise the number of campaigners at booths.

The final point caused the most confusion, stating: "Where available, candidates, political parties and other electoral participants should make use of alternate how-to-vote card and election material distribution methods, including static display, use of a common collection point, or electronic distribution to electors away from a polling booth."

The direction states ECQ staff will monitor compliance and failure to comply may result in a fine exceeding $1300.

Candidates Glenn Churchill, Desley O'Grady, Mark McLachlan and Rio Ramos continued to hand out flyers this morning.

Cr Churchill said campaigners had received a briefing from an ECQ official before voting commenced for the day.

"He said he would get that clarified further this morning and when he gives us the next direction, if it is a direction or if it is a lawful direction that says to cease and desist, then I will do so," he said.

State Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe also issued a statement stating candidates and their helpers had been directed to stop handing out election material.

Upon hearing about the statement, Cr O'Grady and Mr McLachlan stopped handing out material and left flyers on nearby tables for voters to help themselves to.

Mr McLachlan said the information from ECQ was not clear.

"It was quite obscure and I'm a bit disappointed with that," he said.

"As soon as you get instructions you follow them, and everyone has to do it."

Cr Churchill said he would wait for clearer instructions from ECQ.

"I'm standing here with the information and if people want to take it from me I'm making it available to them," he said.

Pre-poll stations will be open tomorrow 9am-5pm.