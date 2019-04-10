Cancer relay runs its 16th year in Gladstone

Liz Cunningham at last year's Gladstone Relay for Life, 2018 at Chanel College.

Liz Cunningham at last year's Gladstone Relay for Life, 2018 at Chanel College. Matt Taylor GLA280718RFLG

RELAY for Life is returning to Gladstone for its 16th year this July.

The event, which raises funds for Cancer Council Queensland, runs overnight on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, at Chanel College in West Gladstone.

Each team commits to walking, rolling or running around a track to signify that "cancer never rests, so neither do we”.

Relay for Life Gladstone patron Liz Cunningham said the night had three purposes: to raise funds, celebrate cancer survivors and remember loved ones who have passed.

"It's a great event, it's terrific fun, there's a huge camaraderie but it's for the best cause possible,” Mrs Cunningham said.

"There's not many of us who haven't had loved ones touched by cancer.”

So far there are 25 teams and 139 participants registered for the event, which begins at 3pm on the Saturday and finishes at 9am on the Sunday.

This year's theme is "Australian Pride”, with participants encouraged to dress up.

Money raised from the relay stays within the central Queensland region, helping provide accommodation for patients

Collectively the region is hoping to raise $65,450 for the event and as of Tuesday had raised $12,684.

To register visit relayforlife. org.au and search for Gladstone.