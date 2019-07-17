'Cancer never rests': Call for support for Relay for Life

GOOD CAUSE: The face of Relay for Life Gladstone 2018, Melissa Brown, and Liz Cunningham at last year's event.

GOOD CAUSE: The face of Relay for Life Gladstone 2018, Melissa Brown, and Liz Cunningham at last year's event. Matt Taylor GLA280718RFLG

CANCER Council Queensland is calling on Gladstone residents to put one foot in front of the other and walk for a cancer-free future at Relay for Life.

Gladstone is one of 23 cities where Relay for Life events will be held between July and November.

The volunteer-led fundraising initiative involves teams who raise money in the lead-up to the overnight event, at which they take turns walking around Chanel College throughout the night.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive Chris McMillan said support for the event would help ease the burden of cancer across the state.

"Every step taken, and every dollar raised at Relay For Life helps fund life-saving cancer research, prevention and education programs and support services for those who need it most,” Ms McMillan said.

"With 27,800 people diagnosed with cancer each year across the state, we need every Queenslander to rally behind their local Relay For Life so we can continue this vital work.

"Relay For Life signifies that cancer never rests - so neither do we,” Ms McMillan said.

"After a successful season one, we're hoping communities will rally together and raise more funds to help us reach our goal for 2019 of $1.8 million.

"These funds will enable us to be here for Queenslanders affected by cancer every minute, every hour, every day.”

Participants also take part in on-the-day fundraising activities and ceremonies, such as a candlelight ceremony to remember loved ones lost, and a ceremony to celebrate survivors and carers.

"Relay For Life is an emotional, empowering community event for a community cause,” Ms McMillan said..

"Hundreds of locals raising funds and walking for a cure can have an incredible impact on someone affected by cancer and provide hope for a cancer-free future.”

The Gladstone event will be held on July 27-28.

To register, volunteer or find out more about your local Relay For Life, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 130065 65 85.