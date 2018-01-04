Cancer Council separates weight-loss fact and fiction

The Cancer Council says weight loss myths and misconceptions could hinder people from losing weight effectively.

WITH 2.3 million Queensland adults starting the new year overweight or obese, the Cancer Council has sorted fact from fiction to help you lose weight.

Research shows being overweight and obese contributes to around 3900 preventable cancer cases in Australia every year.

"You don't need a revolutionary new year's resolution or dramatic change to your diet to lose weight, or to prevent yourself from gaining more weight,” CEO Chris McMillan said.

"Eating more fruits, vegetables and wholegrains, exercising regularly and staying clear of common myths and misconceptions can make a big difference.

"We have debunked four myths to help get you started.”

Myth 1 - You need to detox after the festive season. The good news is there's no need to crash diet in early January because our bodies detox naturally. Lungs, kidneys, liver, gastrointestinal and immune systems remove toxic substances within hours. Instead, focus on limiting unhealthy options and exercising to lose weight.

Myth 2 - You can eat what you like, as long as you're exercising. Exercising will help with weight loss but it's not the only answer. Complement regular physical activity with a healthy diet for improved results.

Myth 3 - You can't eat carbs at night. Many fad diets push the idea that carbohydrate foods should be cut out to lose weight, especially at night. This is far from the truth. In fact, they're actually good for controlling our weight. There is strong evidence that eating wholegrains is linked with lower body weight and reduced risk of weight gain.

Myth 4 - Fat makes you fat. Although there are unhealthy fats like saturated and trans fats, not all fat is bad for you.

Unsaturated fats are healthy and important. They help reduce the risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol levels and can be found in foods like nuts, avocado, fish and olive oil.

Queenslanders should opt for foods that are low in sugar, saturated fat and salt and be sure to include plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, low fat dairy options, and lean proteins.

"The benefits to losing weight are an increased sense of wellbeing, greater health and reduced risk of a range of chronic diseases, including some cancers,” Ms McMillan said.

"Make a commitment to small changes for your health in 2018 - helping you to lose weight, and keep it off in the long term.”