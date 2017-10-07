Cancer claims find supportive audience in Gladstone

ENGAGED AUDIENCE: Phillip Day (right) speaks with Gladstone locals after his talk at the Grand Hotel.

ENGAGED AUDIENCE: Phillip Day (right) speaks with Gladstone locals after his talk at the Grand Hotel. Andrew Thorpe

IT'S EASY to see why Phillip Day is in high demand as a speaker around the world.

Always in command of his audience, but also warm and engaging, the British "health researcher” eases people into his highly controversial ideas about health and nutrition with a mix of confident assertion, call-and-response and a solid dose of good humour.

Much of what he talks about is widely accepted - eat more vegetables, drink more water and exercise regularly for a healthy life.

But some of the claims he made in Gladstone on Thursday night have been questioned by an expert on medical ethics.

Addressing a packed crowd at the Grand Hotel, Mr Day said almost all health problems faced by humans in the modern world were the result of immune system deficiencies - linked to malnutrition, stress, and everyday chemicals in our environment.

Specifically, he told the crowd they could not only prevent diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's and epilepsy by changing their diets and exercise habits - they could also treat them.

Sugar and flour were identified as dangerous products to be avoided, while vitamin supplements, charcoal and oil pulling were promoted as cures for a wide range of ailments.

Many of these claims were accompanied with screenshots of headlines from the Daily Mail and were followed by passionate attacks on psychiatry and the theory of evolution.

Associate Professor William Grey from the University of Queensland said the kind of claims made by Mr Day were nothing new in his field of research.

Assoc Prof Grey specialises in questions of paranormal belief and the evidence claimed to support it, and has also taught on bioethics and ethical practices within medicine.

"These people are appealing to a fairly wide range of people with worries, problems and discontents,” he said.

"Of course, if they've got some kind of simple solution to all of these problems, that's going to have great instant appeal.”

Much of the talk's first 15 minutes focused not on nutrition but on the social consequences of speaking out against conventional medicine.

Phrases like "you're living in a false reality”, "there's a war going on and you're on enemy turf”, and "people will defend the very system that is enslaving them” were delivered to an audience which responded with grim agreement.

Assoc Prof Grey said this was a very necessary part of the kind of talk Mr Day was delivering.

"I think a lot of the build-up is to try and project the idea 'there's an awful lot of confusion and misunderstanding out there... but I've got good news for you - there's a simple key and (we have) got it',” he said.

Speaking to The Observer after the talk, Mr Day said recording hadn't been allowed during the session because people had edited what he had said in the past in order to discredit him.

"The whole system is set up to be very one-sided and that's the thing that we're trying to readdress,” he said.

Mr Day dismissed the notion the wide range of DVDs and books available at the back of the room gave him a financial incentive to make some of his more controversial claims.

"I can't get rich selling books,” he said.