Disease killing more locals than anything else

4th Mar 2017 1:33 AM Updated: 1:34 AM

THREE people from Central Queensland are diagnosed with cancer every day according to the latest statistics.

The figures also revealed cancer cases in Queensland have more than tripled over the past 32 years.

Cancer Council's Cancer Research Centre has released 2014 data and trends, the latest available, for incidence, survival, mortality and prevalence, providing the latest snapshot of cancer in Queensland.

SOBERING STATISTICS: Queensland cancer rates have tripled in the past three decades.

In Central Queensland, about 1200 people are diagnosed with cancer every year, and about 400 people die from the disease, the figures show.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift said the data revealed prostate cancer was the most common cancer diagnosed in Central Queensland.

"Lung cancer remains the region's biggest cancer killer, with around 90 locals dying from the disease each year," she said.

Topics:  cancer cancer council gladstone gladstone region health healthy lifestyle

