CANCER BATTLE: $15m gap between LNP and Labor promises

REGARDLESS of who wins the keys to The Lodge at the likely May 18 election, Gladstone cancer patients have been promised they will not be forced to travel for radiation therapy in coming years.

The Federal Government today announced it would expand cancer treatment in Gladstone with $5million for a radiation therapy facility.

It followed Labor's announcement, which Opposition Leader Bill Shorten made at Gladstone Hospital this morning, the region would be one of 13 to receive a radiation therapy facility as part of a $60million promise.

While the Government and Opposition have promised to fund 13 new regional centres, there is a $15million difference in the amount they've pledged to make it happen.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten speaks to media outside Gladstone Hospital during his visit with health minister Catherine King on 9 April 2019, where he announced funding for radiation therapy. Matt Taylor GLA090419BILL

A $45.5million investment in radiation facilities was included in the 2019-20 Federal Budget.

However, Labor's price tag for the 13 facilities comes to $60million.

A spokesperson for MrO'Dowd said the Government was confident $45.5million would be enough to fund 13 facilities.

The Government and Opposition's support would be for a public facility, with the potential for it to be located at Gladstone Hospital.

However it was unknown when patients would begin to benefit from a local therapy facility.

Despite the funding being included in this year's budget, Mr O'Dowd was unable to confirm when the facility would open.

Mr O'Dowd and Opposition spokeswoman for health Catherine King said its timing would depend on the length of the tender process.

Labor would include the funding in its 2020-21 budget, if elected, and would begin the tender process next year.

Cancer patients currently have to travel to Rockhampton or Bundaberg to receive radiation therapy.

Ms King said Rockhampton's radiation facility was servicing 3000 cancer patients from Gladstone.

The commitments follow the Radiation Therapy Action Group's campaign calling for the Federal Government to invest in building 13 regional radiation facilities, including in Gladstone.

RTAG's Professor Peter O'Brien said a lack of radiation facilities increased mortality rates, avoidable surgeries and long-distance travel for cancer patients.

"RTAG is pleased to see any move to reduce these negative outcomes for regional cancer patients," Prof O'Brien said.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate, so neither should the availability of the type of cancer treatment patients can access."