Gladstone Regional Council has called off the fireworks due to rain.
CANCELLED: Fireworks off due to rain

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council’s family friendly New Year’s Eve event has been called off due to recent rainfall in the region.

In a Facebook post council announced the cancellation.

“It seems the rain we have all been waiting for is finally here,” the post read.

“While we are grateful to finally have the rain we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel our NYE Party.

“Don’t let the weather rain on your parade though.

“While our outdoor event has been cancelled there are plenty of things to do around the Region to celebrate the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.”

Check out The Observer’s guide to bringing in the New Year here.

