‘Cancel your plans’: Sydneysiders warned

One new case of Covid-19 has been recorded in NSW overnight. Picture: NCA NewsWire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged Sydneysiders to “cancel your plans” as authorities move to suppress a Covid-19 outbreak that has emerged in city’s eastern suburbs.

On Friday Ms Berejiklian announced one new case had been recorded in a man in his 50s who attended Westfield at Bondi Junction.

He went to the Myer store on June 12 where a previously known case also attended.

“It appears from CCTV cameras that it could have been a very fleeting contact between the infectious person and this gentleman in Bondi Junction Westfield,” the Premier said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said people should stay home if they’ve attended venues of concern. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

The man has become the third person confirmed to have been infected by a limousine driver who ferries around international flight crews.

The driver contracted the Delta strain of the virus and is considered “highly infectious”.

Ms Berejiklian said anyone who had recently attended venues identified as potential infection points – which now span across the city – should stay home for the good of the community., even if they are listed as casual contacts.

“We are recommending anyone who is a casual contact not to go anywhere because health might say in the next few hours you are a close contact and we don’t want you and your family and loved ones disappointed because you have exposed other people and not only yourself but the people you have come into contact with will have to spend two weeks at home,” she said.

“We don’t want people to go through that. If you are a casual contact please don’t go anywhere, cancel your plans.

“That is an extra precaution to make sure you don’t inadvertently cause harm to yourself or anybody else.”

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the original case was highly infectious. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said rapid testing had shown the new case’s close contacts were not infectious.

They have gone into 14 days of self isolation.

The new case had an onset of symptoms on June 15 and is considered infectious from June 13.

“While infectious this latest case visited venues in Redfern, Newtown, Bondi Junction and Campbelltown and travelled (by) train from Newtown to Bondi Junction on June 13 and from Bondi Junction to Campbelltown and return on June 15,” Dr Chant said.

Cars queuing as people wait to be tested by medical staff working at the Bondi Drive Through Covid Testing Centre. Picture: NCA NewsWire

Dr Chant said the circumstances of transmission had shown the driver was a “highly infectious” case and Sydneysiders needed to be vigilant.

His wife has also tested positive, as has an elderly woman who visited the Belle Cafe in Vaucluse on the same day as the driver.

Dr Chant said the woman was infected despite sitting outside the cafe.

Another man, 40, from Baulkham Hills has also tested positive and sparked a series of venue warnings in the city’s northwest.

NSW Health is still investigating whether he is a false positive but took a cautious approach and put several venues he attended on alert.

