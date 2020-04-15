Menu
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
Health

Canberra records third coronavirus death

15th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

A woman aged in her 60s who travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the third Canberra resident to die from coronavirus.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, with the total remaining at 103.

Some 77 people have recovered from the disease, two people remain in hospital and the rest are self-isolating at home.

Originally published as Canberra records third coronavirus death

