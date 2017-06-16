25°
Sport

Calliope footy player signs with NRL powerhouse

NICK KOSSATCH
| 16th Jun 2017 2:32 PM
BOUND FOR THE BIG TIME: Bill Cullen in action for the CQ Capras.
BOUND FOR THE BIG TIME: Bill Cullen in action for the CQ Capras. Paul Braven

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras back rower Bill Cullen has achieved his NRL dream after being offered a Canberra Raiders contract last night for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The 21-year-old Calliope Roosters product will jet off to the Australian capital on Sunday, and said he cannot wait to get stuck in.

"My agent's been doing a lot of talking behind the scenes, and I found out on Thursday night," Cullen said.

"It surprised me when I got the text on Thursday night... this has always been a dream of mine."

The strongly-built Cullen has enjoyed a break-out season for the Capras and said a solid off-season during which he has focused on putting on more muscle was the reason for his vast improvement.

"I put on extra weight, 9kg, and have reaped the rewards and definitely taken a big step forward," he said.

"I have been eating a lot and going to the gym and stuff like protein and nutrition as well as ripping into training.

"It was a tough pre-season."

Cullen does not expect to slot straight into the Canberra Raiders team which are currently in contention for a top-eight position, with six wins and eight losses.

Instead, he will be biding his time in the New South Wales Cup competition for the rest of the season, likely with the Mounties Rugby League Football Club.

"I'm not expecting to make it in the NRL side straight away and I am just privileged to be a part of the Raiders' squad and at the moment just ecstatic that I got the offer," Cullen said.

He added that Capras coach Kym Williams and others have played a huge role in his rise.

"Kym was rapt for me, and that's why he does his job, where he gets the players to strive to be the best they can be," Cullen said.

"And for me that's to become a full-time professional footballer."

Cullen said current Capras players Gavin Hiscox, Guy Williams and Matt Groat also helped with his development.

And he will never forget where it all started.

"All the coaches at the Calliope Roosters and the people there have all been great," Cullen said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  calliope roosters canberra raiders cq capras gladstone rugby league mounties rugby league football club new south wales cup nrl 2017 rockhampton rugby league

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

BREAKING: Burst water main at busy Gladstone intersection

BREAKING: Burst water main at busy Gladstone intersection

Motorists are being urged to avoid the intersection of Glenlyon St, Bramston St and the Dawson Hwy.

Four-year-old Gladstone boy safe after needle prick

John Williams, 4, along with his mother Angela Moore and brother Quade, 6 months are relieved that John has been given the all clear.

'Relieved': 4yo boy's happy ending after pricked by needle

Authorities continue search for ship deserter

Dredging in the Gladstone Harbour. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer

A Border Force spokesman said desertion is uncommon in Gladstone.

Another flaming load of garbage on Gladstone roads

SEVERAL INCIDENTS: QFES officers get ready to send the garbage truck on its way after having extinguished the fire and secured the scene.

Merging lane on Kirkwood Rd briefly closed.

Local Partners

WATCH: Crossroads back in business after floods, big sale

Crossroads is back and being forced to have a major refitt

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

10 of Gladstone's most worthwhile GoFundMe pages

Community love and Support is everything: Here are 10 wonderful GoFundMe pages to donate to right now.

Here are 10 wonderful Gladstone causes you can donate to.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

AN EXPLOSIVE extract from a yet-to-be released book about Apple reveals how its head honcho was reluctant to make the iPhone.

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

This Is Exceptional Value For Money In The Gladstone C.B.D. + Massive Storage Options..?

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $175,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $225,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $190,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

BEAUTIFULLY PRESENTED HOME WITH ALL OF THE TRIMMINGS

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovely low set brick home is situated in an elevated position capturing views to Mount Larcom, with a well manicured yard and gardens that have been superbly...

Calling investors and first home buyers!!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $279,999

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Now is your opportunity. This brick and rendered new home...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 SUBMIT ALL...

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Gladstone the second most affordable place in state to buy

Auctions are going crazy at the moment.

REIQ says Adani could be positive for the market.

Council sells properties to recoup unpaid rates

Four properties were sold to recoup unpaid rates by the council.

Four units were sold to get the council's cash back.

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!