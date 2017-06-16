Calliope footy player signs with NRL powerhouse

BOUND FOR THE BIG TIME: Bill Cullen in action for the CQ Capras.

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras back rower Bill Cullen has achieved his NRL dream after being offered a Canberra Raiders contract last night for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The 21-year-old Calliope Roosters product will jet off to the Australian capital on Sunday, and said he cannot wait to get stuck in.

"My agent's been doing a lot of talking behind the scenes, and I found out on Thursday night," Cullen said.

"It surprised me when I got the text on Thursday night... this has always been a dream of mine."

The strongly-built Cullen has enjoyed a break-out season for the Capras and said a solid off-season during which he has focused on putting on more muscle was the reason for his vast improvement.

"I put on extra weight, 9kg, and have reaped the rewards and definitely taken a big step forward," he said.

"I have been eating a lot and going to the gym and stuff like protein and nutrition as well as ripping into training.

"It was a tough pre-season."

Cullen does not expect to slot straight into the Canberra Raiders team which are currently in contention for a top-eight position, with six wins and eight losses.

Instead, he will be biding his time in the New South Wales Cup competition for the rest of the season, likely with the Mounties Rugby League Football Club.

"I'm not expecting to make it in the NRL side straight away and I am just privileged to be a part of the Raiders' squad and at the moment just ecstatic that I got the offer," Cullen said.

He added that Capras coach Kym Williams and others have played a huge role in his rise.

"Kym was rapt for me, and that's why he does his job, where he gets the players to strive to be the best they can be," Cullen said.

"And for me that's to become a full-time professional footballer."

Cullen said current Capras players Gavin Hiscox, Guy Williams and Matt Groat also helped with his development.

And he will never forget where it all started.

"All the coaches at the Calliope Roosters and the people there have all been great," Cullen said.