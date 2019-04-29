Menu
Resources Minister Matt Canavan. Leighton Smith
Canavan calls on Shorten to back mining industry

Melanie Plane
29th Apr 2019 7:57 PM
RESCOURCES and Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan has called on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to back mining jobs in the Galilee Basin.

Mr Canavan claimed Labor had turned its back on workers and the mining industry.

"No one can take Bill Shorten seriously when he says he supports mining jobs in the future because the Labor party is standing in the way of mining jobs right now,” Mr Canavan said.

"Almost 10 years ago former Labor premier Anna Bligh announced initial approvals for the Adani Carmichael project.

"But today the workers of Central and North Queensland are still waiting while the Palaszczuk-Trad Labor Government stalls on the final approvals.

"Those workers get no help from Bill Shorten who is still struggling to keep his story straight on Adani. He certainly never stands up for mining workers.

"Labor's preference partners The Greens want to end coal mining by 2030 and Bob Brown's anti-Adani convoy has spent the last 10 days lecturing rather than listening to the Queenslanders whose livelihoods depend on mining.”

