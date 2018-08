TURKEY TIME: Council is on the hunt to home this turkey.

FEAST your eyes on this - Gladstone Regional Council is appealing to rural residents to re-home a turkey.

The feathered friend is a unique post on council's FaceBook page, which has previously found homes for a number of pigeons and a duck.

A council spokesperson confirmed the main criteria for adoption was that the new owner lived on a rural property.

Interested parties are urged to call 49700700 before this unique opportunity is gobbled up.