Can you help the Mt Larcom QCWA?

NEXT year is a milestone for the Queensland Country Women’s Association Mt Larcom Branch who will celebrate 90 years in July, 2021.

To prepare the branch are collating information about the history of the organisation. They’re asking for contributions of names and photos of former members, stories, memories and old newspaper clippings.

If you, or someone you know, has a connection with the Mt Larcom branch contact the president on 0428 751 213 or qcwamtlarcom@gmail.com.