Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEMORIES: Mount Larcom QCWA branch members Doris O'Dowd and Jean Peters are celebrating major milestones of service.
MEMORIES: Mount Larcom QCWA branch members Doris O'Dowd and Jean Peters are celebrating major milestones of service.
Community

Can you help the Mt Larcom QCWA?

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th May 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEXT year is a milestone for the Queensland Country Women’s Association Mt Larcom Branch who will celebrate 90 years in July, 2021.

To prepare the branch are collating information about the history of the organisation. They’re asking for contributions of names and photos of former members, stories, memories and old newspaper clippings.

If you, or someone you know, has a connection with the Mt Larcom branch contact the president on 0428 751 213 or qcwamtlarcom@gmail.com.

cwa mt larcom qcwa
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck driver confirmed dead in Bajool crash

        premium_icon Truck driver confirmed dead in Bajool crash

        Breaking A truck driver has died after his vehicle left a bridge into a creek on the Bruce Highway

        Rothery ‘horrified’ by former workmates’ fight for life

        premium_icon Rothery ‘horrified’ by former workmates’ fight for life

        News WADE Rothery has spoken to some of the families whose husbands and partners were...

        40 YEARS: GPC celebrates huge milestone

        premium_icon 40 YEARS: GPC celebrates huge milestone

        News The facility was officially opened on May 7, 1980.

        Rents on the rise in Gladstone as demand grows

        premium_icon Rents on the rise in Gladstone as demand grows

        News Surge in demand for residential properties