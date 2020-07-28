Can you help? Search for Gladstone WWII relics and stories

The Boyne Island Tannum Sands RSL sub-branch is looking for relics of World War II from locals to display. The sub-branch would also like to speak to anyone who has memories from the time on August 15, 1945, or had relatives who served in the war. Picture by Sean Davey.

RELICS from days gone by tell stories many people have never heard and the Boyne Tannum RSL sub-branch is on the hunt for locals with treasures from the end of World War II.

VJ Day 75th anniversary co-ordinator Brian Horton said the sub-branch would love to hear from any locals who have hidden treasures or prized family possessions from the era that can be displayed.

“At the BBQ after the wreath laying ceremony on August 15 at Boyne Island Stirling Park Cenotaph there will be some artefacts relating to the 1945 surrender,” he said.

“One of the items is a Union Jack which was made on the night of the surrender, hand manufactured and sewn in a Japanese prisoner of war camp, which will be on display.

“Also there will be the original photographs that hung in the Gladstone RSL of people from the region who served in World War II, for people of the region to see their relatives.

“We also welcome anyone who has any artefacts from the period to contact us if they would like to display their items on the day.”

General MacArthur signing the Japanese surrender to World War II aboard the USS Missouri on 6 August 1945, with Japanese Emperor Hirohito with top hat waiting to add his endorsement. It is supplied courtesy Cranbourne RSL. Picture: Derrick den Hollander

Besides representatives from government of all levels and local schools, Mr Horton said, there would be wreath laying by the local Filipino community, the Thai community and any other communities that were involved during the war, or that would like to be involved.

Many locals still have stories to tell about the news of the end of World War II, Mr Horton said, and the RSL sub-branch would be delighted to hear from them.

“The RSL sub branch is also interesting in hearing from anyone whose relatives served in the Pacific in the air force, the navy or the Army,” he said.

The H.M.A.S. Gladstone sails under the Story Bridge after arriving Brisbane. Picture by Ray Saunders The Courier-Mail Photo Archive.

Mr Horton said there were some locals the RSL sub-branch were very interested in chatting to.

“A particular person of interest is Gordon Friend from the Friends Shop in Gladstone, as we would love to hear any comments from him,” he said.

“Also we would love to hear from Dorothy Bearley, who was a missionary nurse near Rabaul, who was captured by the Japanese with other Australian Army nurses and missionaries.

“They were imprisoned at Rabaul for a period of time then transferred to Japan for three years.

“It was reported in the paper on September 12, that Dorothy Bearley was alive in Japan and she subsequently returned back to Gladstone to regain her health.

“She then went back to continue her missionary role in the Pacific Islands for the rest of her life.”

For more information contact Mr Horton at brianghorton@hotmail.com or on 0475 457 828.

