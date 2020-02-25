Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This is the truck Eric was driving.
This is the truck Eric was driving.
News

Can you help police find this truckie?

25th Feb 2020 10:10 AM

POLICE have appealed to the public to help find a truck driver who was last believed to be in Gascoyne Junction in Western Australia three days ago.

The driver's name is Eric and is not wanted by police for any offence or reason and as there is no known danger to the public, which is why police are not releasing his full name.

A statement on the Mid West - Gascoyne District - WA Police Force Facebook page said Eric was driving a 2012 Isuzu truck - rego 1GPA227 with "TE031" marking on the side.

"There is no contact at the moment with the driver. Police simply wish to establish all is OK," the statement read.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 131444 or Carnarvon Police on 9941 7333. CAD job 155844 refers.

missing transport truck driver western australia
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to make Gladstone grow: Forum flags population priority

        premium_icon How to make Gladstone grow: Forum flags population priority

        News Increasing the number of long term, stable jobs will bring people to central Queensland and help create a self-serving economy.

        ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        premium_icon ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        News Victims include two brothers aged six and 10

        Butcher hits back after travel accusations

        premium_icon Butcher hits back after travel accusations

        News TENSIONS were at boiling point in State Parliament last week when Member for...

        Disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature

        premium_icon Disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature

        News Organisers of an overnight camp for kids hope it will help ignite something special...