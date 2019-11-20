Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on hit-and-run

20th Nov 2019 5:00 PM

OFFICERS investigating the fatal hit-and-run of Stephen Moore on Sunday, August 25, are appealing for witnesses.

Preliminary information indicates that between 6.45-7.05pm the 58-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Red Rover Rd, Callemondah.

He suffered fatal injuries.

CCTV from the area shows a white four-wheel-drive station wagon in the area at the alleged time of the incident.

Two further vehicles also shown in the footage are a white water truck and a four-wheel-drive towing a U-Haul trailer.

Police are appealing for the drivers of these nominated vehicles to come forward and talk to police

Investigators are also appealing to witnesses with any information or who were travelling along Red Rover Rd between 6.50-7.10pm on August 25 to come forward and talk to police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901652291

