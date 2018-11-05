Can you help Gladstone's homeless Fairy Godmothers?

AFTER helping dress teens for their formals for six years Gladstone's Fairy Godmother Formal's now needs someone to grant them a wish.

The group, which offers dresses and suits for hire for financially disadvantaged people, need a new home.

President Jess Mulhall said they were looking for something the size of a double garage that could fit more than 300 dresses and suits and a fitting room.

"We could make do with a single garage area, but we would have to store a lot of the clothes in boxes," she said.

"It would take away from the fairy godmother castle experience of having a beautiful place to feel like a princess."

With prom season just around the corner the group has been extremely busy with fittings and try ons.

"The service we offer is free for disadvantaged people who can't afford to hire a nice prom dress," Ms Mulhall said.

"But we've also been able to provide nurses nice outfits for the hospital ball and we've had a few go to the recent race meeting.

"We usually hire the dresses for free, but if we do charge it's only $20.

"We wear the cost of repairs or picking up donated dresses and don't generate any income to be able to pay rent for a room or building."

She said the ideal situation would be a free storage space or a business or individual who wanted to sponsor the group for the next twelve months.

"The next best thing would be a temporary home," Ms Mulhall said.

"The worst case scenario would be to pack all the dresses in boxes and we put them into storage.

"But right now we're reaching a point where we might have to turn people away."

Anyone wanting to grant a wish to the Fairy Godmothers can contact them via the Fairy Godmother Formals Gladstone Facebook page.