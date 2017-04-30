‘Can you hear me’ phone scam: CQ police issue "serious" warning

CENTRAL Queensland police have issued a warning over an elaborate phone scam that has hit Australia shores after doing the rounds worldwide.

The "can you hear me?" phone scam has been prolific in the United States and UK since early this year.

A call is made to a business or home number and once the person answers the scammer simply asks "can you hear me?" several times, to which most people answer with "yes".

The scammer then records the "yes" response and ends the call.

The recording is then used to authorise payments or charges in the victim's name, a difficult task to dispute at a later date.

Gladstone Police said anyone who had received calls of this nature had "serious and legitimate reasons to be concerned".

"We're now sharing this post statewide as we believe it to be hitting many areas," police warn.

Police advice to combat this phone scam :