Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
News

Can you finish Maryborough's monster hotdog challenge?

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's a challenge that's more than a mouthful.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the '50s themed restaurant's new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own - yet.

If you're able to eat the monster hotdog - and keep it down - the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

maryborough restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child calls police to tell them ‘dad assaulted mum’

        Premium Content Child calls police to tell them ‘dad assaulted mum’

        Crime The 29-year-old man faced five charges in court.

        • 16th Feb 2021 6:15 PM
        PM signs agreement securing Gladstone’s LNG future

        Premium Content PM signs agreement securing Gladstone’s LNG future

        News Prime Minister Scott Morrison has signed agreements with three Gladstone LNG...

        New swim program to make a splash at Gladstone school

        Premium Content New swim program to make a splash at Gladstone school

        Sport “There is not a whole lot of opportunities in Gladstone for students who aren’t...