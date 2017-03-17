How Gladstone families can tell if she's being abused

DOMESTIC violence is often thought of as physical abuse, but it's far more than that.

Other forms of domestic violence include property damage, sexual abuse, verbal abuse, harassment and intimidation, financial abuse, or threats of any of these things.

There are signs that suggest a person might be experiencing domestic violence, including if the person is:

Becoming anxious, depressed, unusually quiet or losing confidence.

Having a partner who continually phones or texts to check on them when they are apart.

Seeming afraid of their partner or very anxious to please them.

Being reluctant to leave their children with their partner.

Gladstone Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said it was important family and friends reached out if they suspected a loved one was in a domestic violence situation.

"There are often occasions where it's a friend or family member that recognises there's something wrong, before the person in the relationship does," Snr Sgt Goodwin said.

"It's one of those things we regularly tell people; sit down and have a chat with your loved ones, have a conversation around the relationship.

"Ask 'are you okay?', 'how's everything going?' and 'can we help you?'.

"Discuss what the behaviour is, and if you believe it's domestic violence, share your concerns."

Snr Sgt Goodwin said if the person did not accept what you were saying, you could go to police on their behalf.

"If they're not willing to accept what's taking place in their relationship, by all means let us know," he said.

"We'll talk to that person and identify whether we need to take action with a protection order."

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.