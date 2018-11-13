'Can Van' offers job seekers right solutions

THE Can Van rolled into Gladstone yesterday, bringing with it free coffee and cold drinks but more importantly offering free advice on how people with a disability can find employment.

There are three Can Vans travelling around NSW, Victoria and Queensland, as part of the CoAct/Community Solutions Jobs Roadshow that has the aim of reaching 35,000 job seekers with disability.

Having been to all corners of CQ, Community Solutions Central Queensland performance and partnership leader Samantha Thompson dropped into Anzac Park with the "Hope" Can Van to promote disability awareness and the role of Community Solutions as a disability employment provider.

"We can offer employment solutions for employers and also offer our customers employment options," she said.

"We work with them to identify what they'd like to do, up-skill them to make sure they're ready and suited for the workforce and then we liaise with employers for the best suit.

"We also work with employers to ensure they have a disability-friendly environment."

Community Solutions Central Queensland recruitment manager Lisa Limpus and Community Solutions Central Queensland performance and partnership leader Samantha Thompson in front of the Can Van at Anzac Park, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA121118CVAN

Ms Thompson said Community Solutions' support extended beyond people with physical disabilities.

"We've got customers who have mental health (issues) such as anxiety and depression," she said.

"There's also people who have lost limbs, bipolar ... we've got a whole array of disabilities under our contract so it's about having a tailored approach because what suits one customer won't suit the other."

Visit https://coact.org.au/ for more information.