Can collection has non-profit group in WINning position

CANS FOR A CAUSE: Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours volunteer Romana Valiyff and WIN administration assistant Rikki Razon with recycled cans and bottles at Gladstone Inclusion Centre. Matt Harris

TURNING bottles and cans into a weekly chat is on the cards this year for non-profit organisation Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours.

The organisation is one of several non-profits around Gladstone which is using the Queensland Container Refund Scheme as a means to deliver community projects.

WIN, which has offices in Gladstone and Rockhampton, helps new residents and their families integrate into the Central Queensland community.

However it's the Port City's youth who could potentially cash in from the container scheme in the form of a podcast.

"We're only in the initial stages but we're looking at doing a podcast for youth in Gladstone," WIN volunteer Romana Valiyff said.

"We want to get the youth of Gladstone engaged and to create their own podcast each week talking about youth issues as well as cultural diversity," Ms Valiyff said.

The container scheme started in November last year and WIN has raised $160 to date.

"We got $50 from the first donation which was a substantial amount," Ms Valiyff said.

"The proceeds go towards all the projects that we're running at WIN."

There are two ways to donate: in person at WIN's office at 21 Off St or by making a virtual donation at a refund collection centre and quoting scheme ID: C10002869.

Can and bottle collection points can be found by visiting www.containersforchange.com.au/where-can-i-return and a list of suitable containers can be found here.