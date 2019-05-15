Menu
Hostilities resume on Saturday. George Vartabedian
AFL

Can BITS stop the Yeppoon Swans winning streak?

by Jack Evans and Nick Kossatch
15th May 2019 2:24 PM | Updated: 4:06 PM
AUSSIE RULES: The mighty Yeppoon Swans have smashed a 15-year league record after an 85-point win against Rockhampton Panthers.

Swans now face second-placed BITS Saints at BITS Oval on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash at 3.30pm.

Who can stop the Swans?

They are also gunning for a fifth-straight flag.

The Saints went close in the corresponding game last year with a margin of just eight points.

But the winning margins so far this year have been massive. - 85, 197, 238, 177 and 136.

The team has been unbeaten for four consecutive seasons and won a record-breaking 66 games in a row.

This relieves BITS Saints of the record set after a run of 65 wins in the early 2000s.

Swans coach Mark Wallin, who has been at the wheel for all 66 consecutive wins, said he was relieved to have the record.

But he said he was keen to focus on the premiership despite admitting "the enormity of it hasn't really sunk in yet".

"Since we lost the 2014 premiership, we have only lost one other game," Wallin said

The master coach praised the Panthers team which kept Swans to their lowest score this season.

"Something would have to go drastically wrong for us to not be a good chance this year," Wallin said.

A grand final win for the Swans would hand the club another record of most consecutive championships.

